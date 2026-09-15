After the match against Lazio you said you are not crazy. So have you understood the difference between the undisputed starters and the other players?

"Every manager has a general idea of what his team's starting XI can be. But the issue is the one we are talking about. In my experience, and it happened twice, the first as a player when we ended up competing for the league title, the Europa League and the cups, the second a bit less so, it is impossible to think of winning competitions relying only on 11 or 14 players. Consequently, I find it difficult to say we have a typical XI. The idea is not to have a fixed XI, but a clear identity in which all the players can play without the team losing too much quality. It is clear that I have an idea of which players I want in certain matches, but circumstances change quickly. If you think about it for a moment and are honest in your assessments: who would ever have said that Musah would be the starter and Luka Modric the problem? No one. The situation has changed because the last few matches have shown this. In modern football, the concept of a basic starting XI is hard to understand, because I really believe you need a whole group, a whole squad, to win trophies. Naturally, for certain fixtures I am beginning to understand what type of player I need and what line-up to field. I have a clearer idea of the squad, but the dynamics change during the year, and it is a good thing that they do."

Do you have a minimum objective?

"At big clubs, and Milan are a huge club, there is no minimum objective. Whatever the result, if you do not win, you will be here criticising the team, saying it is too little. That is my experience. I experienced it even in Portugal: when you do not reach the final or do not win, it is a failure. And everyone in Portugal says Benfica should win the Europa League, so it is normal. There is no minimum objective: our aim is to win the next match and to win in general. Either you win or you do not win. If we do not win, it is obvious that everyone will consider it too little. Consequently, I do not want to be the manager who sets the quarter-finals or the semi-finals as the target. That does not matter. What matters is that we have only one objective, and it is to win. Anything less than that, we already know, will bring us criticism, because this is the price to pay for managing Milan. It is not so much for an economic reason, given that the Europa League has nothing to do with the Champions League, but for our pride and the way we are. So I will not set any minimum objective: we know it is difficult, but the aim is to win the next game in order to be closer to the trophy. Thinking game by game, we will be closer to winning the competition."





Is there a chance of having greater balance?

"In the way we press, in playing higher up. Obviously we still swing too much between playing very well and having some difficulty with the ball, but we have always kept more possession. I believe we are still a little too focused on the build-up phase, while we are missing something in the final third. We still have some difficulties and that is why Goncalo is struggling more: we do not have many touches inside the penalty area and our runs into the opposition final third are not yet frequent enough to guarantee a high level of performance as a team. Clearly we have signed players who, when analysed, have the physical structure and style of play that we want, not only for the present but also for the future. They are still young and we know we will give continuity to the project. Speaking about Benfica, I think their great strength lies in a very clear idea: you can clearly sense what they intend to do. They know how to vary it because they usually play with a winger like Rafa on the right side, but if they use Lukebakio the game changes completely. Pavlidis is doing an excellent job and is very dangerous near the area. They are very sure of themselves. They build with a back three with the left-back, with Dal. They rotate a lot: Barreiro was incredible, but Aursnes could play, given that the newspapers and you journalists usually get it right. The presence of Pavlidis or Duran changes the match completely: one attacks space more, the other offers more link play. Palhinha will play: he will play this one and the next match, and he is a very strong player from set pieces and in the press, we know that. Benfica are therefore a side led by an excellent manager, with very good individuals and made up of players used to pressure and to winning, a factor that transforms teams. I feel they are very confident, but we are ready to face them. I know Marco Silva well and I know Benfica's squad well. I know we have enormous pressure, but I also know Benfica have equal pressure to win every match. For that reason I believe it will be a good challenge and that we will enjoy it."