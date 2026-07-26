Amorim's track record speaks for itself: bringing through and developing young players is a hallmark of his style. Quenda at Sporting Lisbon and Diallo and Mainoo at Manchester United know that well. Now he wants to do the same at AC Milan, where young talent is in no short supply.





In goal, the Portuguese's decision to take Paris-born 2008 youngster Bouyer on tour stands out as a major show of trust. The club are weighing up the overall management with Pittarella and Torriani but the Frenchman should also stay with Milan Futuro in mind. With Diawara's arrival from Troyes imminent, the door could open for a loan move for Berlin-born 2006 player Odogu, who has attracted several requests from Germany, although AC Milan would prefer to send him on loan in Italy so as not to devalue the investment of 7 million plus 3 in bonuses paid to Wolfsburg 12 months ago.





Despite interest from elsewhere, Bartesaghi will remain at AC Milan. The same applies to Vladimirov, who has just renewed his contract.