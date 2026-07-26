Cardinale first made youth development an absolute priority of the new era when he spoke about the contract renewals of Comotto and Camarda: "Our long-term commitment in renewing the contracts of Camarda and Comotto is fully consistent with the vision I have outlined for the club since becoming its owner. We will prioritise players who have come through our youth sector, we will support them in their path of development and maximise their potential so that they can contribute to the team’s success on the pitch." Then, after yesterday's match in Glasgow, Amorim struck the same note: "Camarda? He has to stay with us, I believe in him a lot and in the young players who are working with us. I do not want to talk about individual players, but I can say that he will stay with us this season."
Translated by
Milan, Amorim believes in young players and unveils the youth policy: the strategy between players kept and departures
The situation between goalkeepers and defenders
Amorim's track record speaks for itself: bringing through and developing young players is a hallmark of his style. Quenda at Sporting Lisbon and Diallo and Mainoo at Manchester United know that well. Now he wants to do the same at AC Milan, where young talent is in no short supply.
In goal, the Portuguese's decision to take Paris-born 2008 youngster Bouyer on tour stands out as a major show of trust. The club are weighing up the overall management with Pittarella and Torriani but the Frenchman should also stay with Milan Futuro in mind. With Diawara's arrival from Troyes imminent, the door could open for a loan move for Berlin-born 2006 player Odogu, who has attracted several requests from Germany, although AC Milan would prefer to send him on loan in Italy so as not to devalue the investment of 7 million plus 3 in bonuses paid to Wolfsburg 12 months ago.
Despite interest from elsewhere, Bartesaghi will remain at AC Milan. The same applies to Vladimirov, who has just renewed his contract.
And that of the midfielders and forwards
Born in 2008, Borsani made a positive impression at Celtic Park. He will go on the tour in Australia and then, in all likelihood, head out on loan to Juve Stabia. The Englishman Guernier will split his time between the First Team and Milan Futuro, while attacking midfielder Ossola will go out on loan to gain experience after returning from Australia.
Comotto has really caught Amorim's eye, thanks to his personality and quality on the ball. In his case, the final decision will be more complicated because he has all the qualities to be useful straight away, but he could pay the price for the overcrowding in midfield. Half of Serie B and Parma are waiting in hope. Cissè is making a positive impression and should be part of the group of attacking midfielders, while for Kostic, given Camarda's confirmation in the First Team made official by Amorim, there could be assessments over a possible loan move.
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