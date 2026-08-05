AC Milan came through a good test in the match they have just played against Inter. The late draw pleased the Rossoneri manager Ruben Amorim , who told Sky: "It is important that we did not lose, but the most important thing is to improve as a team. We started very well, pressing very well, but Inter have a lot of experience, they immediately understood what we were doing and we suffered against them at the end of the first half and at the start of the second half. Then we improved: the last twenty minutes of the match were good. It was a good test, but we need more matches to try out all the players".
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Milan, Amorim after the derby: "We must have more possession and suffer less. Leao? Today he helped the team and that is important"
On Leao and the aspects to improve
What positive things did you see today?
"I think you can see that we are trying to move the ball quickly. We are trying to play out a lot from the back, but without taking the same risks we took against Glasgow. It was a good game physically as well. We can improve a lot physically, but I think we played well overall."
How do you assess Leao's performance?
"I think the same things I said in the press conference: if you are an AC Milan player, you are fortunate and you have to enjoy yourself. He is enjoying himself, but he is a team player. Today he helped the team and that is important: the focus is on the team. But I assess him in the same way as Nkunku, Camarda and the others. Camarda ran a great deal today. I am seeing players who are improving."
What do you need to improve the most?
"Everything, especially on the ball. If we have more possession, we will suffer less. But it is something that takes time, something we have to work on: we need to have more possession to suffer less."
On Saelemaekers and Baresi
How do you assess Saelemaekers' performance?
"A great professional, they were well coached by Allegri last year and I can see that. They only played 30 minutes, though. At the start of the second half the team were more compact and we wanted to press higher".
There was a tribute to Franco Baresi before kick-off.
"I wouldn't have expected any different scenario. I saw all the images yesterday. He was a special player and a special person. We will miss him a lot. But the only way to remember him as he deserves is to do things properly and take our club back where it belongs".
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