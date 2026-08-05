The change had been planned and came in the 63rd minute: Camarda left the pitch for Ramos in a routine switch. It was also one of hierarchy, because the young AC Milan talent knows the designated starter is the centre-forward who arrived from PSG for more than €70 million. In those 27 minutes Ramos, still not at his best because he only arrived at the training camp less than a week ago, created two goalscoring chances and on one occasion Bisseck blocked what looked a certain goal-bound effort. His work with his back to goal also stood out, giving the attacking midfielders a platform to make their runs.