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Mikel Arteta frustrated by double injury blow but Arsenal get William Saliba boost
Double blow for Arteta
As reported by the Guardian, Hincapié and Zubimendi sustained ankle damage during a routine warm-down on Saturday after Arsenal secured a win against Leeds. Neither started the Premier League fixture but both were scheduled to feature against Lille on Tuesday.
Arteta explained the situation: "We had a training session planned after the game for the players. They didn’t have enough minutes to get everybody in the right rhythm and in two very unfortunate actions, we lost two players."
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Defending the post-match routine
Despite the frustrating nature of the setbacks, Arteta defended his staff and the decision to keep substitutes active. "When they have to play, they have no rhythm, and when you ask them to play, they’re going to have no impact in the game," he said.
"That could happen at the Emirates; it never happened in the seven years I was here. It could happen the next day in the training session, and that has happened before, and hopefully it happens now and doesn’t happen again. What can you do? If I knew I had a crystal ball clear, I’d say: ‘Guys, go in the Jacuzzi, everybody, I’ll see you tomorrow.’"
Saliba offers positive news
While Arsenal face a midfield headache, they have received a significant boost regarding Saliba. The centre-back has resumed individual training following a back injury he suffered at the World Cup. However, Arteta confirmed his recovery will still take weeks. In his absence, Gabriel Magalhães is expected to partner Ezri Konsa again in the centre of defence against Lille.
Magalhães remains confident despite his penalty miss in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, stating: "I was sad, and I didn’t want to miss a penalty, but I have learned from this and if I have another opportunity, I will be ready to take it."
- AFP
What comes next for Arsenal?
Arsenal host Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday, where the club have to overcome these fresh injury concerns. Arteta will review the scan results for Hincapié and Zubimendi on Monday to determine their recovery timelines. Meanwhile, Arsenal will carefully manage Saliba to ensure he returns fully fit for the upcoming fixtures.
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