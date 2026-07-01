Mike Makaab provides clarity on the future of Boitumelo Radiopane following a challenging 2025/26 season with Orlando Pirates: 'Everything remains as it is'

Boitumelo Radiopane has long been regarded as one of the most exciting talents to emerge from the Orlando Pirates youth system, but the transition to the senior stage has proven difficult.

Since his high-profile promotion from the DStv Diski Challenge side during the 2021/22 campaign, the Sebokeng-born forward has struggled to secure a permanent place in the starting XI.

Despite his undeniable potential and a clinical reputation at the junior level, the 24-year-old has spent much of his recent career on the periphery of the squad.

A loan spell at Cape Town Spurs offered some respite and crucial first team experience, yet he returned to Parktown once again, finding himself behind more established stars in the attacking pecking order.