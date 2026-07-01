Mike Makaab provides clarity on the future of Boitumelo Radiopane following a challenging 2025/26 season with Orlando Pirates: 'Everything remains as it is'
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The struggle for first-team recognition
Boitumelo Radiopane has long been regarded as one of the most exciting talents to emerge from the Orlando Pirates youth system, but the transition to the senior stage has proven difficult.
Since his high-profile promotion from the DStv Diski Challenge side during the 2021/22 campaign, the Sebokeng-born forward has struggled to secure a permanent place in the starting XI.
Despite his undeniable potential and a clinical reputation at the junior level, the 24-year-old has spent much of his recent career on the periphery of the squad.
A loan spell at Cape Town Spurs offered some respite and crucial first team experience, yet he returned to Parktown once again, finding himself behind more established stars in the attacking pecking order.
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Mike Makaab clarifies the striker’s status
With the 2026/27 campaign on the horizon, many expected the Buccaneers to cash in on the player or send him out on another loan to facilitate his growth.
However, prominent football agent Mike Makaab has now stepped in to provide much-needed clarity on the striker's contractual situation and the club's current stance.
Speaking to KickOff about the ongoing rumours linking the player with a move away from the Soweto giants, Makaab was brief and direct in his assessment.
"No, everything remains as it is; he will stay at Orlando Pirates," Makaab confirmed.
This statement effectively ends any immediate talk of a permanent transfer for the out-of-favour frontman.
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Competition for places remains fierce
The decision to keep Radiopane comes at a time when Orlando Pirates are looking to bolster their offensive depth to defend their league title.
Under the guidance of Abdeslam Ouaddou, the club is expected to compete on multiple fronts, including domestic cups and continental football, requiring a robust squad of high-quality options.
However, the challenge for Radiopane is substantial, as other young stars like Relebohile Mofokeng have managed to leapfrog him in the hierarchy and recently earned a move to Royale Union-Saint Gilloise in the Belgian top division.
While the club and his representative appear committed to the current path, the player will know that he needs more than just a place on the bench to maintain his development and reach the heights many predicted for him years ago.
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A make-or-break campaign ahead
The upcoming season represents a critical juncture for the striker, who remains a fan favourite among those who remember his prolific scoring record in the DDC.
Pirates' management seems willing to give him another opportunity to fight for his jersey rather than ship him out to a PSL rival.
Radiopane will be hoping that the 2026/27 term finally offers the breakthrough moment he has been chasing since 2021.
For now, the message from the agency and the club is clear: the player is staying put, and it is up to him to prove he belongs in the black and white of one of Africa's most prestigious footballing institutions.