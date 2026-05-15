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Ayabulela Maxwele and Athini Jodwana, Golden Arrows vs Durban City, March 2026Backpagepix
Samuel Nkosi

Mike Makaab confirms interest in Golden Arrows star amid Orlando Pirates transfer links - 'We have to take it one step at a time'

Orlando Pirates
Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Lamontville Golden Arrows
A. Maxwele
Chippa United vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
Chippa United
Orlando Pirates vs Durban City
Durban City
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
M. Mngqithi
A. Jiyane
I. Cisse

The race for the talented midfielder is heating up, catching the eye of the Premier Soccer League heavyweights. Prosport International agent has now addressed the growing speculation surrounding the 25-year-old’s future at the KZN-based outfit.

  • Ayabulela Maxwele & Daniel Cardoso, Golden Arrows vs Sekhukhune United, March 2026Backpagepix

    Maxwele attracts interest from Gauteng giants

    Orlando Pirates are reportedly leading the charge for Ayabulela Maxwele, who has reclaimed his status as one of the most consistent midfielders in the South African top flight.

    After a difficult period following the expulsion of his former club, Royal AM, due to financial instability, Maxwele has flourished under the guidance of Manqoba Mngqithi at Golden Arrows.

    The central midfielder joined Abafana Bes’thende as a free agent in March 2025 and has since transformed into a vital cog in their engine room.

    His ability to balance defensive duties with attacking transitions has made him a primary target for clubs in Gauteng, with the Buccaneers heavily linked with a swoop for his services ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.



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  • Mike Makaab, agent, 2015Gallo Images

    Makaab speaks out on transfer speculation

    Speaking in an interview with FARPost, Maxwele’s representative Mike Makaab confirmed that while the interest is substantial, the process must follow the correct channels.

    He acknowledged that the player's performances have not gone unnoticed by the league's elite, though he stopped short of naming specific suitors.

    “Well, there’s a lot of interest in Maxwele, but we have to take it one step at a time. Makaab said.

    The right way to approach this is that if there is formal interest, the clubs have to engage each other, but I can tell you there is real interest in him.”

    This statement suggests that while domestic giants are circling, Arrows are yet to receive a formal offer that meets their valuation.



  • Isaac Cisse, Golden Arrows, April 2026Backpage

    The Golden Arrows talent conveyor belt

    Maxwele is not the only player at the Princess Magogo Stadium attracting glances from the league’s big spenders.

    His form in 23 appearances this season has placed him alongside teammates Siyanda Ndlovu, Isaac Cisse, and Ayanda Jiyane as potential targets for the upcoming transfer window.

    Arrows have long been a breeding ground for talent that eventually moves to the Soweto giants or Mamelodi Sundowns.

    As the transfer window approaches, the focus remains on whether Pirates will pull the trigger on a deal for Maxwele.

    Given his age and versatility, the 25-year-old represents a long-term investment for any side looking to bolster their midfield options, and Makaab’s latest comments indicate that the player is ready for the next step in his career should the right opportunity arise.

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  • Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, April 2026Backpage

    What comes next for Maxwele?

    With Maxwele's agent admitting to having interested clubs in the services of his client, it is unlikely that the midfield maestro will stay at Arrows.

    The former Royal AM hasn't only caught the eyes of Pirates, with Kaizer Chiefs also showing interest.

    It remains to be seen which of the Soweto giants will win his signature.



Premier Soccer League
Chippa United crest
Chippa United
CHI
Lamontville Golden Arrows crest
Lamontville Golden Arrows
LAM
Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Durban City crest
Durban City
DRC