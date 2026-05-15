Mike Makaab confirms interest in Golden Arrows star amid Orlando Pirates transfer links - 'We have to take it one step at a time'

Orlando Pirates are reportedly leading the charge for Ayabulela Maxwele, who has reclaimed his status as one of the most consistent midfielders in the South African top flight.

After a difficult period following the expulsion of his former club, Royal AM, due to financial instability, Maxwele has flourished under the guidance of Manqoba Mngqithi at Golden Arrows.

The central midfielder joined Abafana Bes’thende as a free agent in March 2025 and has since transformed into a vital cog in their engine room.

His ability to balance defensive duties with attacking transitions has made him a primary target for clubs in Gauteng, with the Buccaneers heavily linked with a swoop for his services ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.







