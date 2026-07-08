The domestic transfer market has been sent into a frenzy following reports that Mamelodi Sundowns are looking to secure the services of former Orlando Pirates defensive stalwart Olisa Ndah.

The 28-year-old, who established himself as one of the Premier Soccer League's top centre-backs during his time in Soweto, is currently clubless after a brief stint with Stellenbosch in the Western Cape.

Prosport International agent Mike Makaab has now weighed in on the intensifying speculation surrounding his client.

Speaking on the potential move to Chloorkop, the veteran representative confirmed that while the Brazilians have registered their interest, a deal is far from reaching its conclusion.

"There’s initial interest from Mamelodi Sundowns in Olisa Ndah, but I can tell you that nothing is finalised," Makaab told FARPost.







