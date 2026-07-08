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Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns and Olisa Ndah of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Samuel Nkosi

Mike Makaab addresses transfer speculations linking former Orlando Pirates star Olisa Ndah to Mamelodi Sundowns - 'I can tell you that nothing is finalised'

Mamelodi Sundowns FC
O. Ndah
Orlando Pirates
Akwa United
K. Cupido
G. Kekana
M. Mvala
M. Khoza
K. Ndamane
Premier Soccer League

Downs have emerged as a potential destination for a former Buccaneers defender as the reigning CAF Champions League holders look to bolster their backline. The Nigerian international is currently one of the most high-profile free agents on the market following his departure from Stellenbosch.

  • Olisa Ndah, Orlando Pirates, September 2025Backpagepix

    Makaab clarifies Sundowns interest in Ndah

    The domestic transfer market has been sent into a frenzy following reports that Mamelodi Sundowns are looking to secure the services of former Orlando Pirates defensive stalwart Olisa Ndah.

    The 28-year-old, who established himself as one of the Premier Soccer League's top centre-backs during his time in Soweto, is currently clubless after a brief stint with Stellenbosch in the Western Cape.

    Prosport International agent Mike Makaab has now weighed in on the intensifying speculation surrounding his client.

    Speaking on the potential move to Chloorkop, the veteran representative confirmed that while the Brazilians have registered their interest, a deal is far from reaching its conclusion.

    "There’s initial interest from Mamelodi Sundowns in Olisa Ndah, but I can tell you that nothing is finalised," Makaab told FARPost.



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  • Olisa Ndah, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    From free agency to the Brazilians

    Ndah finds himself in a favorable position as a free agent, making him an attractive prospect for a Sundowns side that is always looking to add international quality to their roster.

    The Nigerian defender only recently parted ways with Stellies, where he spent the second half of the 2025/26 campaign after leaving Pirates midway through that season.

    His move to the Winelands followed a highly successful four-and-a-half-year spell with the Sea Robbers.

    Having arrived from Akwa United in 2021, Ndah quickly became a fan favourite at Orlando due to his ball-playing ability and dominance in the air.

    His pedigree is unquestionable, having played a pivotal role in the Buccaneers' recent era of knockout dominance.



  • Olisa Ndah, Orlando Pirates, September 2024BackPagePix

    A proven winner in South African football

    If Masandawana decides to pull the trigger on a formal offer, they will be getting a player who knows exactly what it takes to win in South Africa.

    During his tenure at Pirates, Ndah was a central figure in a squad that achieved the remarkable feat of winning four successive MTN8 titles.

    His experience in high-pressure cup matches would be a significant asset for Miguel Cardoso' side.

    His versatility and comfort on the ball make him an ideal fit for the possession-based philosophy that has become the hallmark of the Sundowns style of play.



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  • Olisa Ndah, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Fierce competition in the Sundowns backline

    Should the deal progress pass the 'initial interest' stage mentioned by Makaab, Ndah will face a significant battle for a starting berth.

    Sundowns already boast one of the deepest defensive departments on the continent.

    The Nigerian would have to compete with established internationals and rising stars for a place in the heart of the defence for the 2026/27 season.

    The likes of Grant Kekana, Keanu Cupido, and Khulumani Ndamane currently lead the pecking order, while younger talents such as Malibongwe Khoza, and Kegan Johannes are also pushing for minutes.

    However, with Sundowns competing on multiple fronts, including the CAF Champions League and the expanded FIFA Club World Cup, the arrival of a seasoned campaigner like Ndah could provide the necessary depth to maintain their domestic and continental dominance.