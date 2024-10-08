Miguel Timm, Orlando Pirates, August 2024Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Miguel Timm breaks silence on falling out of favour under Jose Riveiro at Orlando Pirates - 'It's not boxing'

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesOrlando Pirates vs AmaZulu FCAmaZulu FCM. TimmT. MbathaM. MakhaulaJ. RiveiroN. NdlondloG. Mosele

The 32-year-old has not had a positive start to the season and has endured limited playing minutes.

  • Timm was injured when Bucs' season started
  • His comeback has been difficult
  • He comments on his struggles
