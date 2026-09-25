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Miguel Gutierrez Bayer LeverkusenGetty Images
Stefano Silvestri
Translated by

Miguel Gutierrez is a regret for Napoli: superb start with Leverkusen, he is already the king of assists

Serie A
SSC Napoli
M. Gutierrez
Bayer Leverkusen

The Spanish full-back, who joined Germany on a permanent deal during the summer, immediately became a key figure for Leverkusen: last weekend he scored a goal and provided an assist against Leipzig.

From Napoli to Leverkusen, from Italy to Germany, from Serie A to the Bundesliga. Miguel Gutierrez has taken to the change in scenery and the new league brilliantly.

The former Napoli utility man joined the Werkself for €26 million in the summer transfer window and has hit the ground running in the league. His left foot is making the difference again, with a goal and an assist before the international break.

That already looks like a regret for a struggling Napoli side. A player like that, decisive and capable of delivering excellent numbers, would have been hugely useful to Massimiliano Allegri's squad.



  • King of assists

    Gutierrez has already become Leverkusen's assist king: the former Girona player has already provided three in the first five Bundesliga matchdays.

    In fellow countryman Carlos Martinez Novell's squad, no one has teed up a team-mate more often so far. No one has embraced the Robin role more than Gutierrez, the perfect sidekick for a Batman in the box.

    Up against Leipzig, another familiar face from Serie A played the superhero: Patrik Schick, the former Roma player. The Czech's split-second finish for the temporary 1-0 was flawless, brilliantly set up by one of Gutierrez's inch-perfect crosses.


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  • Napoli’s numbers surpassed

    Gutierrez also found the net in the same game, Leverkusen's 2-0 win over the Red Bull club last weekend, scoring his first goal in a Bayer Leverkusen shirt.

    The Spaniard struck with his left foot from the edge of the box, though Baku's deflection proved decisive in wrong-footing goalkeeper Vandevoordt.

    One stat stands out: Gutierrez has already comfortably surpassed, after a month or little more, the numbers he posted last season at Napoli. In that campaign, he scored one goal, against Fiorentina in the league, and produced just a single assist.

  • Miguel Gutierrez NapoliGetty Images

    Azzurri regret

    Napoli sold Gutierrez to Leverkusen for one main reason: financial convenience. They banked €26 million, having signed him from Girona a year earlier for 18 plus two in bonuses.

    From a purely sporting point of view, though, the deal can be questioned. After an initial settling-in period, especially under Antonio Conte, Gutierrez had started to show his value. He even did it out of position, wide on the right in a four-man midfield.

    Allegri still has Mathias Olivera and Leonardo Spinazzola as full-backs, and he could use them even if he switches to a back three. Olivera will soon turn 29 and Spinazzola is 33, while Gutierrez is 25. For him, though, Napoli are now the past. The present and the future are called Leverkusen.

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  • The national dream

    Gutierrez has never worn the Spain shirt. Not for the senior national team, at least. He only went as far as the Olympic side, while also featuring for the youth teams.

    De la Fuente did not call up the former Azzurri player for this round of Nations League matches either. Even so, the hope is still there. He admitted himself that he is chasing a big dream after his superb display against Leipzig.

    "Of course, the national team is my objective, but it is difficult because they have just become world champions " he said. "I have to keep working and wait for my chance."

    For now, Gutierrez is enjoying life in Leverkusen. Napoli are behind him now, and so is Serie A. The Bundesliga seems to suit him perfectly.

    "I am very, very happy here, he said again after the match against Leipzig, and then it is very easy to play alongside so many strong team-mates."

Bundesliga
Mainz 05 crest
Mainz 05
M05
Bayer Leverkusen crest
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
Serie A
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
Frosinone crest
Frosinone
FRC