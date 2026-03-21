Miguel Cardoso warned over Themba Zwane, 'use him with caution' as Mamelodi Sundowns star fights to earn Hugo Broos' trust for 2026 FIFA World Cup finals

There is no doubt that Themba Zwane is a gem for both Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana when he is fit and on top of his game.

Although he is an established playmaker, recent injuries have ruled out Mshishi, as Zwane is popularly known, from major games for both Downs and the national team.

But he is on course to play regularly again after recovering from his recent injury setback. His return saw him earn a call from Hugo Broos, and he is in the squad that will take on Panama in pre-World Cup friendlies.