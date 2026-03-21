Miguel Cardoso warned over Themba Zwane, 'use him with caution' as Mamelodi Sundowns star fights to earn Hugo Broos' trust for 2026 FIFA World Cup finals
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Zwane is fully back
There is no doubt that Themba Zwane is a gem for both Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana when he is fit and on top of his game.
Although he is an established playmaker, recent injuries have ruled out Mshishi, as Zwane is popularly known, from major games for both Downs and the national team.
But he is on course to play regularly again after recovering from his recent injury setback. His return saw him earn a call from Hugo Broos, and he is in the squad that will take on Panama in pre-World Cup friendlies.
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Zwane to show his qualities
Former Bafana midfielder Reneilwe ‘Yeye’ Letsholonyane has backed Zwane to hit his peak again soon.
“I don’t think Zwane is far [from getting back to his best form]. Obviously, you will not see his best immediately. But when he is fit and given more time, he will show his qualities,” Letsholonyane told FARPost.
“In the few minutes he has been playing in each game, you can see his influence and control of the game in midfield. That’s Mshishi for you. His quality will remain even when he is trying to get to his best. His experience will count at the World Cup."
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Bafana need Zwane for World Cup
As South Africa eye a successful campaign in the upcoming global showpiece, Zwane's influence has been emphasised.
“We really need a player like him. I’m sure by the time we go to America, we will be seeing that old Zwane who can make things happen in a game. Given more time on the field, we will see his real quality," Yeye added.
"I think it’s normal that when you come back from injury, especially a long-term one, you will take a bit of time to get back to the top.
“For now, his club coach should continue using him with caution. That way we can protect him to stay in good shape and prevent injuries. We don’t want to see a situation where he is injured just before a big tournament," he concluded.
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Broos shares his fears
When Broos selected Zwane for the Panama friendlies, he explained that he was fearful that the Premier Soccer League winner may not recover ever again.
“I don’t have to explain what impact Themba had on the national team, and then suddenly he had an injury, which I honestly thought was the end of his career; when you have that injury at that age, there’s a big chance your career is finished,” Broos said.
“But when I heard how hard he worked to come back and when I heard his ambition to come back, I spoke to him, the last qualifier against Rwanda. I spoke to him for five minutes, and I immediately felt how he’d love to be with the national team again."
There is a general hope that Zwane will bring onto the pitch the necessary experience when Bafana play their World Cup matches, only if he remains fit.