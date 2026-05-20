Miguel Cardoso urged not to reshuffle his defensive setup and leave experienced Grant Kekana out of the starting XI for CAF Champions League final - ‘He can be on the bench’
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Don't change a winning formula
As Mamelodi Sundowns prepare for a tough challenge in Morocco, for the second leg of the CAF Champions League final, the return of Grant Kekana has presented Miguel Cardoso with a significant selection headache.
The 33-year-old veteran defender is back in contention after serving a two-match suspension following a red card in the semi-final first leg against Esperance.
Khulumani Ndamane and Keanu Cupido rose to the occasion in Kekana’s absence, anchoring a rock-solid backline that kept a clean sheet in the first leg at Loftus Versfeld.
Throwing his weight into the situation, Thabo Nthethe is adamant that the Portuguese tactician should stick with the duo that has filled the void.
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Defending the Ndamane-Cupido partnership
"Honestly, I don't think it will work for the coach to drop any of them for Grant," Nthethe told Sowetan.
"I think he can be on the bench, but not to start."
Nthethe highlighted the importance of continuity and morale within the backline.
"[It’s important] to keep the spirit going and to keep [Ndamane and Cupido] playing because they played well in the first leg.
"There was no damage or missed communication between them. I think when Grant comes back, he must go back to the bench," he added.
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The intimidating North African atmosphere
While the Brazilians picked up crucial points at home, drawing on his vast experience in the tournament, Nthethe warned that AS FAR will deploy every psychological tactic in the book to overturn the deficit and frustrate the Tshwane giants.
"To be honest, [their lead] is not enough. I wish the team could have scored at least two," he remarked.
"[But] they just need to keep the fighting spirit, and they can end up winning there. Those North African teams make you feel like you are nothing, and the treatment won’t be nice.
"When we go to them, they already know the results, and now they can plan accordingly."
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Avoiding the away-day trap
The tactical blueprint for the second leg is clear for Nthethe: defensive discipline is the priority.
The legend believes that if Cardoso’s men can maintain the defensive solidity shown in the first leg, the trophy will return to Chloorkop.
"It’s not going to be an easy one.
"They [Sundowns] just need to make sure they don’t concede any goals," Nthethe concluded.
The pressure is now on Cardoso to decide whether he trusts the youth and form of Ndamane and Cupido or the experience of the returning Kekana to weather the storm in Morocco.