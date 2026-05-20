Miguel Cardoso urged not to reshuffle his defensive setup and leave experienced Grant Kekana out of the starting XI for CAF Champions League final - ‘He can be on the bench’

As Mamelodi Sundowns prepare for a tough challenge in Morocco, for the second leg of the CAF Champions League final, the return of Grant Kekana has presented Miguel Cardoso with a significant selection headache.

The 33-year-old veteran defender is back in contention after serving a two-match suspension following a red card in the semi-final first leg against Esperance.

Khulumani Ndamane and Keanu Cupido rose to the occasion in Kekana’s absence, anchoring a rock-solid backline that kept a clean sheet in the first leg at Loftus Versfeld.

Throwing his weight into the situation, Thabo Nthethe is adamant that the Portuguese tactician should stick with the duo that has filled the void.