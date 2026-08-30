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Miguel Cardoso tight-lipped on Khulumani Ndamane's disallowed goal - 'It’s up to the press to speak'
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Cardoso avoids refereeing controversy
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has refused to be drawn into a public spat with match officials following a highly contentious decision during his side's MTN8 clash.
The Masandawana mentor was clearly frustrated after seeing Khulumani Ndamane’s effort ruled out, but he chose to maintain his composure when facing the cameras.
When questioned about the decision by the match officials to void the goal, the Portuguese coach was brief and pointed in his response.
Speaking during his post-match presser, Cardoso shifted the focus away from his own opinion and invited the media to scrutinise the officiating instead.
He remained tight-lipped, stating emphatically: “I think it’s up to the press to speak, not from me. Thank you very much" Cardoso said, as quoted in iDiski Times.
The controversy around Ndamane's goal
The controversy centered around a pivotal moment in the 49th minute of the match when Sundowns looked to have doubled their lead.
The Masandawana defender, Ndamane, had positioned himself perfectly to side-chest the ball into the back of the net, which would have given his side a comfortable 2-0 advantage on the night.
Television replays of the incident quickly vindicated the defender, showing that the ball had struck him squarely on the chest rather than the arm.
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A dramatic path to the final
Despite the officiating drama, Cardoso’s charges staged a dominant performance to eventually seal their spot in the final.
The match was a rollercoaster of emotions for the Chloorkop-based outfit, as the tie eventually ended 3-2 in regulation time. With the aggregate score locked at 3-3, the defending champions relied on the away goals rule to advance.
The result sets up a mouth-watering blockbuster MTN8 final against their fierce rivals, Orlando Pirates.
Sundowns’ ability to navigate the adversity of the disallowed goal and the pressure of the Arrows fightback has been praised by supporters, even as questions remain about the standard of officiating in domestic knockout football.
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Sundowns look ahead to Pirates showdown
The focus for Cardoso will now shift immediately to tactical preparations for the final, despite the lingering sour taste of the semi-final officiating.
The Portuguese manager has been credited with maintaining the high standards expected at Sundowns since his arrival, and navigating this difficult semi-final has only reinforced his standing.
Ndamane, the game served as a reminder of his growing importance to the first team, even if his goal did not officially stand.
The defender’s instinct in the box was evidence of the threat Sundowns pose from all areas of the pitch.
As the Brazilians prepare for their showdown with Pirates, the club will hope that such officiating errors do not define the outcome of the trophy-deciding match.
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