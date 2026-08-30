Miguel Cardoso tight-lipped on Khulumani Ndamane's disallowed goal - 'It’s up to the press to speak'

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has refused to be drawn into a public spat with match officials following a highly contentious decision during his side's MTN8 clash.

The Masandawana mentor was clearly frustrated after seeing Khulumani Ndamane’s effort ruled out, but he chose to maintain his composure when facing the cameras.

When questioned about the decision by the match officials to void the goal, the Portuguese coach was brief and pointed in his response.

Speaking during his post-match presser, Cardoso shifted the focus away from his own opinion and invited the media to scrutinise the officiating instead.

He remained tight-lipped, stating emphatically: “I think it’s up to the press to speak, not from me. Thank you very much" Cardoso said, as quoted in iDiski Times.







