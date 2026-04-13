Miguel Cardoso targets 'tactical strictness and control' as Mamelodi Sundowns aim to finish the job against Esperance

"We played against a very strong team. I think we did well to understand the different moments of the game, the moments in which we played," Cardoso said as per IOL.

"I think in the first half we played much more with the ball. It brings us closer to the way we want to play. We needed to make some corrections in the second half. I think it was important to do that. We weren't too far, but we didn't play the way we wanted to play. We came on very well."

The Portuguese tactician noted that while the result was favourable, the performance required adjustment.

"We scored an important goal. Of course, we had to expect a reaction from a team like Esperance. For us, it was important to continue to look for an opportunity to get to the box," he added.