Miguel Cardoso targets 'tactical strictness and control' as Mamelodi Sundowns aim to finish the job against Esperance
Cardoso remains cautious despite away victory
Mamelodi Sundowns snatched a hard-fought 1-0 win under the Tunisian lights at Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi, with Brayan León pulling the trigger in a tense CAF Champions League semi-final first leg against Esperance.
The Brazilians had their hearts in their mouths when the hosts thought they’d hit back, but VAR came through clutch to chalk it off, keeping Masandawana in front, despite the late drama that saw Grant Kekana given his marching orders.
The Chloorkop outfit may have earned a moment to catch their breath, but there’s no time to switch off. Miguel Cardoso knows the return leg will be a proper war, and he’s already rallying his troops to dig deeper and finish the job in style.
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Analysing the first-leg performance
"We played against a very strong team. I think we did well to understand the different moments of the game, the moments in which we played," Cardoso said as per IOL.
"I think in the first half we played much more with the ball. It brings us closer to the way we want to play. We needed to make some corrections in the second half. I think it was important to do that. We weren't too far, but we didn't play the way we wanted to play. We came on very well."
The Portuguese tactician noted that while the result was favourable, the performance required adjustment.
"We scored an important goal. Of course, we had to expect a reaction from a team like Esperance. For us, it was important to continue to look for an opportunity to get to the box," he added.
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Demanding more focus for the return fixture
"But I think, as I said yesterday, the approach in the first half must be even stronger, even more concentrated, even more determined in terms of application and the tactical approach, so that we can take advantage of the result here and, of course, not go to the second match thinking that the work is done, because it's not done, of course," Cardoso warned.
He remains wary of an Esperance side known for their ability to strike on the break.
Cardoso was forced into a late tactical tweak after Kekana’s red card, with the defender’s absence set to shake up the backline for the second leg.
"After we lose Grant, obviously, the game becomes much more tricky even. And the intention was to close and take it to the last stages and keep the result," he explained.
"So, we don't give nothing for granted. The attitude in Pretoria has to be even stronger, even more commitment, even more tactical strictness, and even more control of the match," Cardoso asserted.
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Setting the standard
He is expecting his players to dominate the tempo of the game and eliminate the errors that could let the Tunisians back into the tie.
"And the play to win, because when you don't play to win, you can suffer. And that's the only way this team has and knows how to play. So, we need to take the game for that platform," he concluded.