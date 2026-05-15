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Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Miguel Cardoso targets attacking blueprint to steer Mamelodi Sundowns to CAF Champions League glory - 'Look for a result where we can make goals, create an advantage'

CAF Champions League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
M. Cardoso
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs FAR Rabat
FAR Rabat
FAR Rabat vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC

The Tshwane giants mentor has set his sights on a tactical masterplan to secure the club's second Champions League title as they prepare for a titanic final clash against AS FAR. With the first leg set for Pretoria, the Portuguese tactician understands that the margins for error are nonexistent in Africa’s premier club competition.

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage

    The strategy for continental glory

    As Mamelodi Sundowns prepare to host the Moroccan side, Miguel Cardoso has underlined the tactical discipline required to navigate a two-legged final. The Brazilians are desperate to secure their second continental crown, and the Portuguese tactician believes that a balanced approach is the only way to overcome their opponents.

    Cardoso highlighted the specific nature of CAF competitions where the away-goals rule still carries significant weight.

    "Considering the rules of the tournament and the fact that, still in the CAF competitions, the away goals are a factor that may decide games, obviously it’s important that we look for a positive result," Cardoso told the media.


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  • Tashreeq Matthews Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Managing the home leg pressure

    Cardoso is adamant that his side must remain focused on defensive solidity while hunting for goals.

    "But we should understand that conceding home always has an impact on the away match. Obviously, we want to make a good game, but these kind of games are always complete games," he explained.


  • Nuno Santos Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Creating a decisive advantage

    The tactical blueprint for Sunday’s clash involves more than just keeping a clean sheet; it requires a clinical edge in the final third. Cardoso wants his players to take the initiative and travel to Rabat for the second leg with a comfortable cushion.

    Setting out his vision for the first leg, he stated, "There will be moments for everything. We know very well what we want, and we are going to look for a result where we can make goals, create an advantage, it’s obviously important."

    This aggressive yet calculated mindset suggests that Masandawana will not be sitting back, despite the inherent risks involved in the first leg of a final.


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    A call for total organisation

    For the 53-year-old coach, the key to lifting the trophy lies in the team's ability to remain organised across all phases of play.

    He has called for a 'complete' performance from his squad, emphasising that every transition and set-piece could be the difference between heartbreak and history at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.

    "We need to be a very complete team after tomorrow, in the four moments of the game and organise ourselves while we play," Cardoso concluded.

CAF Champions League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
FAR Rabat crest
FAR Rabat
FAR
CAF Champions League
FAR Rabat crest
FAR Rabat
FAR
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC