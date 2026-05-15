Miguel Cardoso targets attacking blueprint to steer Mamelodi Sundowns to CAF Champions League glory - 'Look for a result where we can make goals, create an advantage'

As Mamelodi Sundowns prepare to host the Moroccan side, Miguel Cardoso has underlined the tactical discipline required to navigate a two-legged final. The Brazilians are desperate to secure their second continental crown, and the Portuguese tactician believes that a balanced approach is the only way to overcome their opponents.

Cardoso highlighted the specific nature of CAF competitions where the away-goals rule still carries significant weight.

"Considering the rules of the tournament and the fact that, still in the CAF competitions, the away goals are a factor that may decide games, obviously it’s important that we look for a positive result," Cardoso told the media.



