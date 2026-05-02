Miguel Cardoso shrugs off Mamelodi Sundowns’ goal drought amid a tense title race, insisting - 'No one should forget we broke the record of the league'

Reflecting on the campaign so far, Cardoso was quick to remind critics of the immense standards his team has set throughout the season.

Before a recent minor dip in form that saw them register two draws, Sundowns were on a historic winning streak that effectively dismantled the existing benchmarks of South African top-flight football.

The coach believes this foundation is what defines his squad's true quality rather than a temporary quiet spell in front of goal.

“I don’t want to speak about the goals that other teams score,” Cardoso said when questioned on the comparative firepower of his rivals, as per iDiski Times.



