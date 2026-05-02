Miguel Cardoso shrugs off Mamelodi Sundowns’ goal drought amid a tense title race, insisting - 'No one should forget we broke the record of the league'
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Cardoso prioritises results over goal difference
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has moved to shut down the growing debate around his side’s finishing touch as comparisons with their title rivals intensify.
While Orlando Pirates have been firing on all cylinders in front of goal, the Brazilians have taken a more calculated, grind-it-out approach, scraping narrow but crucial wins to keep their grip on top spot in the Premier Soccer League standings.
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The record-breaking consistency of the Brazilians
Reflecting on the campaign so far, Cardoso was quick to remind critics of the immense standards his team has set throughout the season.
Before a recent minor dip in form that saw them register two draws, Sundowns were on a historic winning streak that effectively dismantled the existing benchmarks of South African top-flight football.
The coach believes this foundation is what defines his squad's true quality rather than a temporary quiet spell in front of goal.
“I don’t want to speak about the goals that other teams score,” Cardoso said when questioned on the comparative firepower of his rivals, as per iDiski Times.
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'We broke the record of the league'
“What is important for us is that we score one more than our opponents, and we’ve been doing that quite consistently," he said.
"We made two draws, but before we won 11 matches in a row, no one should forget we broke the record of the league.”
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The mentality required for the final stretch
As the race for the league title is in its final stages, the battle of nerves between Tshwane and Soweto is intensifying.
Cardoso is demanding total concentration from his charges, urging them to treat every single fixture as a final where the margin of victory takes a backseat to the acquisition of maximum points. The focus is now on maintaining a winning habit regardless of the aesthetics.
“So, we need to be strong and strong, and strong, committed, and play every match with a focus on the result, and the result is always one goal more than the opponent, and that’s what we have to, we can control,” the Masandawana coach concluded.
With the pressure mounting, Cardoso is backing his record-breakers to prove that substance over style is the winning formula for championship success.