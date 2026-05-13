Miguel Cardoso says 'the calendar beat us' after Mamelodi Sundowns wrap up their PSL campaign with a loss to TS Galaxy

In a dramatic encounter at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night, Sundowns missed the opportunity to pull six points clear at the summit of the table.

Despite fighting back during the first half, the visitors ultimately succumbed to a determined Galaxy side, leaving Cardoso to reflect on the physical toll exacted by a brutal run of matches in the final stages of the campaign.

Speaking to SuperSport after the final whistle, as reported by Soccer Laduma, Cardoso was adamant that the frequency of games had finally caught up with his squad.

“Absolutely, and I remember the first action is a ball from Arthur, him against the goalkeeper, very easy to score goals to us today.

"Quite difficult in controlling that space on the back, but I think the team had a good reaction we finished the first half in a normal position.

"45 minutes we scored a goal,” the coach explained.



