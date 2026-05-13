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Miguel Cardoso says 'the calendar beat us' after Mamelodi Sundowns wrap up their PSL campaign with a loss to TS Galaxy
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Congestion costs the Brazilians
In a dramatic encounter at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night, Sundowns missed the opportunity to pull six points clear at the summit of the table.
Despite fighting back during the first half, the visitors ultimately succumbed to a determined Galaxy side, leaving Cardoso to reflect on the physical toll exacted by a brutal run of matches in the final stages of the campaign.
Speaking to SuperSport after the final whistle, as reported by Soccer Laduma, Cardoso was adamant that the frequency of games had finally caught up with his squad.
“Absolutely, and I remember the first action is a ball from Arthur, him against the goalkeeper, very easy to score goals to us today.
"Quite difficult in controlling that space on the back, but I think the team had a good reaction we finished the first half in a normal position.
"45 minutes we scored a goal,” the coach explained.
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Defensive lapses and fatigue
Sundowns had hoped to exert control in the second period, but a lapse in concentration immediately after the break proved costly.
The tactical adjustments made during the interval were rendered moot when Galaxy found the net within seconds of the referee’s whistle, a moment that Cardoso believes highlighted the mental and physical exhaustion within his ranks.
“We made some corrections at halftime that I think were needed, but you cannot start the second half and suffer a goal from not even 30 seconds on the match, really,” Cardoso added.
“But I think there’s a lesson to take out from this matches that as much as people may say but I don’t think anyone has tried to play seven matches in 21 days.
"We played the last four matches always on the third day, I would like anyone today to try to do something so it’s very easy for me to now criticise my players because they were tired, was not quick and fluid as usually but I will not do it.”
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Focus shifts to African glory
While the domestic title race is no longer in their hands, Sundowns have no time to dwell on the loss to Galaxy.
The Brazilians are set to compete in the CAF Champions League final in just four days, a challenge that is made more difficult by the fact that their continental opponents have enjoyed a significantly longer period of rest and preparation compared to the South African champions.
Cardoso concluded by emphasising the need for tactical wisdom and recovery ahead of their biggest game of the season.
“I think the calendar beat us, most of all the calendar beat us and we need to recover as much as possible because we’re going to play a Champions League final in four days.
"And as you know our opponent is already resting is on the third day of rest so we need to be very wise on what to speak now and also put our thoughts on what we have ahead.”
- AFP
What’s next for Sundowns?
For the first time in nine seasons, Masandawana are on the verge of surrendering their PSL crown, which they have kept across eight campaigns back-to-back.
Cardoso and his men will not expect any miracle from a possible slip up from log rivals, Orlando Pirates, in their final two fixtures.
The Brazilians seem to have accepted fate and moving on to their top priority of the moment, which is the CAF Champions League final.
Managing fatigue and maintaining concentration will be their biggest test across the two-legged encounter.
Sundowns will open the tie by hosting the first leg final against AS FAR of Morocco at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on May 17.
Both teams’ previous two clashes ended in perfect draws (1-1, 1-1).
The return leg is set for the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah on May 24.
Sundowns are chasing a second continental crown after winning the CAF Champions League in 2016 while AS FAR seek their maiden triumph in the continent's premier competition.