Miguel Cardoso salutes Pitso Mosimane as Mamelodi Sundowns edge closer to CAF Champions League glory - ‘I’m very thankful for his support’
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A legendary seal of approval
Mamelodi Sundowns took a step toward their second-ever continental crown after securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over AS FAR in the first leg in Pretoria.
While the narrow margin leaves everything to play for in the second leg, the atmosphere around the club has been buoyed by a message of support from Pitso Mosimane, the man who famously guided the Pretoria team to their first CAF Champions League star.
Speaking to the media after the match, head coach Miguel Cardoso was quick to acknowledge the importance of receiving such a high-profile endorsement.
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Cardoso’s tribute to Jingles
Despite their different eras at the helm of the Premier Soccer League giants, Cardoso expressed a deep admiration for Mosimane.
“I didn’t have ever the privilege to cross paths with him or to meet him. I would be very pleased, obviously, to have that chance,” said Cardoso as per iDiski Times.
The Portuguese tactician emphasised that the backing from a figure of Mosimane' stature reinforces the bond between the club and its most successful previous eras, providing a sense of unity as the team prepares for a hostile trip to Morocco.
“And I’m very thankful for his support because it means that he has still Sundowns in the heart, but most of all, it means that he’s on the side of the team from his country.
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'Very important for us that we have the support'
The Brazilians now face an uphill battle to protect their slender lead in the return leg, but Cardoso believes the positive energy radiating from the South African football community can give his players the edge.
"That is obviously very important for us that we have the support of the country and that support should be systematic and done in concrete actions towards what we have to face throughout an entire season.”
- AFP
Building energy for the final hurdle
“It’s a moment, obviously, that energy comes from all sides and as much union, as much communion and as much peace we have around us, the best to allow us to work in the direction that we want,” the Sundowns coach added.
“So, any support will be welcome. And as I said, thank you very much for those words.”
With the backing of a legendary predecessor, Cardoso's men will look to finish the job and etch their own names into the Masandawana history books.