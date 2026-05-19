Miguel Cardoso salutes Pitso Mosimane as Mamelodi Sundowns edge closer to CAF Champions League glory - ‘I’m very thankful for his support’

Mamelodi Sundowns took a step toward their second-ever continental crown after securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over AS FAR in the first leg in Pretoria.

While the narrow margin leaves everything to play for in the second leg, the atmosphere around the club has been buoyed by a message of support from Pitso Mosimane, the man who famously guided the Pretoria team to their first CAF Champions League star.

Speaking to the media after the match, head coach Miguel Cardoso was quick to acknowledge the importance of receiving such a high-profile endorsement.



