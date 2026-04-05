Miguel Cardoso’s humble comeback: From sack calls to consecutive PSL accolades - 'This is not mine; I’m just the face of the work the guys do'

Miguel Cardoso, fresh off back-to-back Coach of the Month awards, insists the spotlight belongs to his players and staff. The Mamelodi Sundowns head coach has overseen a remarkable turnaround this season.

The Chloorkop outfit had a shaky start to the 2025/26 season, with the 53-year-old mentor facing calls from some fans for his release. However, his remarkable comeback has been marked by a string of accolades.

The Portuguese tactician was recently named the Premier Soccer League Coach of the Month for the second time in a row.