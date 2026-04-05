Miguel Cardoso’s humble comeback: From sack calls to consecutive PSL accolades - 'This is not mine; I’m just the face of the work the guys do'
Team success comes first for Cardoso
Miguel Cardoso, fresh off back-to-back Coach of the Month awards, insists the spotlight belongs to his players and staff. The Mamelodi Sundowns head coach has overseen a remarkable turnaround this season.
The Chloorkop outfit had a shaky start to the 2025/26 season, with the 53-year-old mentor facing calls from some fans for his release. However, his remarkable comeback has been marked by a string of accolades.
The Portuguese tactician was recently named the Premier Soccer League Coach of the Month for the second time in a row.
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Cardoso targets a hat-trick
"So, the first one on the question of the coach of the month, I always say, let’s pick the next one. I think that is really, really important,” said Cardoso, according to iDiski Times.
“We can look for the month of April and target it. That is my ambition, and that’s what happened when the January and February awards were collected by me. But then I said, 'Let's go for March,' and now it’s no doubt the month of April will be very decisive."
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Giving credit to the team
Despite the individual recognition, the Sundowns mentor was quick to deflect praise toward his playing squad and backroom staff.
Cardoso expressed his delight at the recognition but insisted that the trophies reflect the hard work done behind the scenes.
“So, it’s with a lot of pleasure that I collect those trophies because they mean…and the significance they have is the collective work that is done,” he explained.
“So basically, the boys, I always say this is not mine; I’m just the face of the work the guys do inside the four lines, but also, it’s an individual trophy that means all my staff. They work a lot; I push them a lot.”
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A multicultural winning machine
The technical team at Sundowns has undergone significant evolution, and he highlighted the diverse nature of his supporting cast as a key factor in their current success. The blend of local expertise and international tactical acumen has proven to be a lethal combination this season.
“It’s a very multicultural staff that I have the pleasure to lead,” Cardoso remarked.
“From Portuguese to South Africans to a lot of them. Even today, I was speaking with Kennedy; he just went to represent his national team [Zambia]. Then the Portuguese guys, well…and it then extends to all the layers of the club, because it’s what that means basically.”