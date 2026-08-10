Miguel Cardoso reveals why Mamelodi Sundowns decided to bring goalkeeper Ricardo Goss back to the club – ‘He didn’t come to substitute no one’
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Returning to fight for a place
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has offered a detailed explanation regarding the return of Ricardo Goss, emphasising that the goalkeeper has not returned merely to sit on the bench.
Addressing the media following the club's recent MTN8 victory, Cardoso made it clear that the 32-year-old is expected to push for a starting role rather than simply acting as a back-up.
"Ricardo’s quality is undeniable," Cardoso stated.
"He was here a long time ago during the prime of Denis Onyango and was involved in the [transfer] business of Ronwen [Williams].
"So, when Ronwen came in the club, he went out and we thought that naturally it would be a good opportunity to bring him back he’s a qualified player.
"He didn’t cometo substitute no one, but he came to fight for a place that he has all the qualities to do."
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Managing the workload of Williams
A significant factor in the decision to recall Goss is the physical demand placed on Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams.
The Bafana captain has faced a relentless schedule for both club and country, leading to concerns about fatigue and potential injuries.
Cardoso noted that the club struggled at times last season when Williams was unavailable, highlighting the need for a 'qualified' replacement who can step in without a drop in quality.
"Last year, we had here and then some issues with Ronwen.
"You will remember that there was a few matches that he could not play and we need that capacity to give rest to players that play so much that almost don’t rest on transitions of seasons so that throughout the season we can here and also give a rest," he added.
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Transitioning the legendary Onyango
The arrival of Goss also signals a shifting role for club legend Denis Onyango.
While the Ugandan veteran remains a vital part of the dressing room, the club is starting to look toward a future beyond his playing days.
Cardoso acknowledged that while Onyango's leadership remains top-tier, the physical toll of professional football at his age is a factor the technical team must manage carefully as they prepare him for a potential non-playing role within the Chloorkop hierarchy.
"Also, Denis is still important, but the age doesn’t forgive, we are preparing him to be still a player in the group important by the leadership
"His capacity last year he played and played well but we are also preparing him for important things in the future."
This strategic planning ensures that the Ugandan international is being touted for a position at the club once he finally decides.
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Depth across the goalkeeping department
Beyond the primary battle between Williams and Goss, Cardoso expressed his satisfaction with the overall depth at his disposal.
Reyaad Pieterse remains a key figure in the squad after the club opted to extend his stay.
The coach revealed that Pieterse’s performance during the pre-season had been particularly impressive, reinforcing the idea that no player can afford to be complacent if they want to feature in the starting line-up for the Premier Soccer League champions.
Cardoso concluded by praising Pieterse's attitude and the security he brings to the squad dynamic.
"Reyaad made a beautiful pre-season. We got excited about the way he understood that we give him confidence by giving him one more year contract.
"We activated the clause that he had with the club and he got very excited. He is an important player in the dynamic of the group, by the leadership, by the example, by the spirit.
"What can never happen at Sundowns, for a club that competes in so many games and competitions, is to have an injury to an important player and not have a replacement or not have a solution," Cardoso concluded.
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