Miguel Cardoso reveals why Mamelodi Sundowns decided to bring goalkeeper Ricardo Goss back to the club – ‘He didn’t come to substitute no one’

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has offered a detailed explanation regarding the return of Ricardo Goss, emphasising that the goalkeeper has not returned merely to sit on the bench.

Addressing the media following the club's recent MTN8 victory, Cardoso made it clear that the 32-year-old is expected to push for a starting role rather than simply acting as a back-up.

"Ricardo’s quality is undeniable," Cardoso stated.

"He was here a long time ago during the prime of Denis Onyango and was involved in the [transfer] business of Ronwen [Williams].

"So, when Ronwen came in the club, he went out and we thought that naturally it would be a good opportunity to bring him back he’s a qualified player.

"He didn’t cometo substitute no one, but he came to fight for a place that he has all the qualities to do."