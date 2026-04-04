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Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Miguel Cardoso reveals tactical tweak and bench strength behind Mamelodi Sundowns' victory over Chippa United - 'The message was well passed at halftime'

Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Chippa United
Chippa United
Durban City vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Durban City
Esperance vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Esperance
CAF Champions League
M. Cardoso

The Portuguese coach praised Masandawana’s tactical flexibility and squad depth after their emphatic 4-1 victory over Chilli Boys on Friday night at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, a result that sees the Brazilians reclaim top spot in the Premier Soccer League standings.

  • Message understood at Chloorkop

    Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso believes his players have fully embraced his approach after they dismantled Chippa United on Friday night, with the Brazilians showcasing the clinical edge that has come to define their dominance in South African football.

    Speaking after the match, Cardoso expressed his satisfaction with how effectively his instructions were carried out on the pitch.

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  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    'We needed to be committed'

    "It was not an easy match, as I said before the match there’s no PSL matches that are easy. The question is, the boys understood the message, that goal before halftime, of course, brought a little bit of insecurity," Cardoso told SuperSport TV.

    "But the message was well passed at halftime, how we needed to be committed and try to take the game in our hands, score the fourth goal that would finish the game, and happy for them. The boys at the end of the day gave a lot. The starters also made a mission, so look forward, and there’s another one already on Tuesday," he added.

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage

    Addressing the defensive lapse

    "This goal that we suffered today it’s a mistake, and look, I understand the question has more to do with the Champions League than with the Championship, but for the moment, I don’t really think about the Champions League," the coach noted.

    "I think about the next match in Durban after we have time for that. It’s important that we always score more than our opponents. If you do that, you will go the right direction," Cardoso said, as he shifts focus to the next league fixture without getting distracted by the allure of the CAF Champions League.

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  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi SundownsMamelodi Sundowns

    The power of the Brazilians' bench

    One of the deciding factors in the second half was Cardoso’s ability to turn to a bench stacked with international quality. With the game still theoretically in the balance at 2-1, the introduction of fresh legs allowed Sundowns to maintain a high-intensity press that eventually broke Chippa's resolve and secured the three points.

    Cardoso explained his reasoning for the changes, highlighting the need to kill off the game while respecting the physical limits of his players.

    "I think we could’ve scored before, but we didn’t, and we had to push and continue push, continue push. Look, obviously, we have resources, and we have resources on the bench. Players that were tired on the pitch, so I had to also manage a little bit their conditions," he explained.

    "Substitutions had to do with going for the goal, but also managing the conditions for the players that just played Bafana Bafana, some of them, two matches. I’m very happy for having them on the team, I’m very happy." 