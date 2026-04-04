Miguel Cardoso reveals tactical tweak and bench strength behind Mamelodi Sundowns' victory over Chippa United - 'The message was well passed at halftime'

One of the deciding factors in the second half was Cardoso’s ability to turn to a bench stacked with international quality. With the game still theoretically in the balance at 2-1, the introduction of fresh legs allowed Sundowns to maintain a high-intensity press that eventually broke Chippa's resolve and secured the three points.

Cardoso explained his reasoning for the changes, highlighting the need to kill off the game while respecting the physical limits of his players.

"I think we could’ve scored before, but we didn’t, and we had to push and continue push, continue push. Look, obviously, we have resources, and we have resources on the bench. Players that were tired on the pitch, so I had to also manage a little bit their conditions," he explained.

"Substitutions had to do with going for the goal, but also managing the conditions for the players that just played Bafana Bafana, some of them, two matches. I’m very happy for having them on the team, I’m very happy."