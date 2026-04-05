Miguel Cardoso reveals state of fitness in Mamelodi Sundowns camp with updates on Peter Shalulile, Monnapule Saleng, Arthur Sales & Thapelo Morena

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has given an update about the fitness status of his players.

Despite returning from the FIFA break after giving each player who was not on international duty four days off, the Portuguese tactician still has issues in his camp.

The Brazilians beat Chippa United 4-1 on Good Friday, and Cardoso says they are still feeling the pinch of playing both Premier Soccer League and CAF Champions League football.