Miguel Cardoso reveals state of fitness in Mamelodi Sundowns camp with updates on Peter Shalulile, Monnapule Saleng, Arthur Sales & Thapelo Morena
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Downs return from FIFA break with concerns
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has given an update about the fitness status of his players.
Despite returning from the FIFA break after giving each player who was not on international duty four days off, the Portuguese tactician still has issues in his camp.
The Brazilians beat Chippa United 4-1 on Good Friday, and Cardoso says they are still feeling the pinch of playing both Premier Soccer League and CAF Champions League football.
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Selection headache for Cardoso & Shalulile update
“My problem is that, besides that, I still have Lebo Mothiba, who is training so well. The way he is training is something I have never seen,” said Cardoso as per Sportswire.
“Unfortunately, Peter Shalulile is still injured and not yet ready to return. But that shows we still have quality players out.
“Brayan Leon is a quality player, Rayners is a quality player — but they have different profiles and bring different qualities. We need to feed them both.
“I was very happy that they both scored because we always need players to be available. As you can see, we have important players who are not on the team."
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Latest on Morena, Saleng, Sales, Santos
“Thapelo Morena is not in the team; Monnapule Saleng is not in the team; Arthur Sales is not in the team. We had to take off Nuno Santos at half-time because he felt something, and I hope it is not serious," added Cardoso.
“That is the impact we are suffering from due to the sequence of matches. I told you during the Nedbank Cup match against TS Galaxy that if I didn’t rotate the players, we probably would not have had enough available. I had to rest Thapelo for the following match, and he still got injured."
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Effects of a congested calendar
“That is the danger of a congested calendar with so many matches," the Portuguese coach continued.
“Even with careful management during training sessions, the load from matches pushes the players to their limits.
“But they continue to perform. If one falls, another rises — and that is the only way to keep moving forward.”