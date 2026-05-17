Miguel Cardoso remains defiant as Mamelodi Sundowns head to Morocco with slim CAF Champions League final lead - 'We proved ourselves that we can compete with this team'

Cardoso noted that the tactical setup of the Moroccans made counter-attacking difficult, forcing his team to be patient in their build-up play and use the full width of the pitch to drag the opposition out of position.

“But it's not easy to break this team on counterattacks or on quick attacks because their fullbacks don't attack a lot," the Portuguese tactician explained.

"So they were not that much exposed in terms of spaces. I think we had to manage the ball and take them from one side to the other in order to indeed in that moment find spaces. Here and then we were not able, but we were in the major part of the game. That's the mentality we need to take on the second match.”



