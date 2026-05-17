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Miguel Cardoso remains defiant as Mamelodi Sundowns head to Morocco with slim CAF Champions League final lead - 'We proved ourselves that we can compete with this team'

CAF Champions League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
M. Cardoso
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs FAR Rabat
FAR Rabat
FAR Rabat vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC

The Chloorkop side is just one step away from making history as the first Premier Soccer League team to lift the Champions League trophy twice. Following their narrow home victory on Sunday afternoon, the Brazilians head into the decisive second leg with a slender one-goal advantage. While the margin leaves little room for error and calls for caution away from home, the Portuguese tactician remains confident his charges have what it takes to finish the job in Morocco and seal a historic triumph.

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage

    Wasteful Brazilians leave Rabat door open

    Mamelodi Sundowns may have secured a slender advantage to take into the second leg, but it was not the case after a dominant display produced just a solitary goal. The Brazilians should be going into the return fixture with a far more comfortable cushion, given the number of chances they carved out. Reflecting on the missed opportunities, Miguel Cardoso admitted his side ought to be in a stronger position ahead of the daunting trip north.

    “We should have scored one more goal. And create a little bit better advantage and be one more foot on the front,” Cardoso said as per IOL.


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  • Aubrey Modiba and Reda Slim, Mamelodi Sundowns vs AS FAR Backpage

    Tactical battle against the Moroccan wall

    Cardoso noted that the tactical setup of the Moroccans made counter-attacking difficult, forcing his team to be patient in their build-up play and use the full width of the pitch to drag the opposition out of position.

    “But it's not easy to break this team on counterattacks or on quick attacks because their fullbacks don't attack a lot," the Portuguese tactician explained.

    "So they were not that much exposed in terms of spaces. I think we had to manage the ball and take them from one side to the other in order to indeed in that moment find spaces. Here and then we were not able, but we were in the major part of the game. That's the mentality we need to take on the second match.”


  • FBL-CAF-C1-SUNDOWNS-PYRAMIDSAFP

    Quest for continental glory continues

    “We proved ourselves that we can compete with this team, and as we compete with any other team. And we need to take that energy in the second match, of course, so that we can fight for the trophy,” he added.


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  • Nuno Santos Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Ignoring the noise

    The Tshwane giants mentor is adamant that his squad has the mental fortitude to block out the distractions and stick to their game plan when they get to Morocco.

    “We should not drop any kind of energy because we didn't score. The moments of decisions are up front. And we need to look at the second match, be able to close our ears, forget what will happen in the stands, and play the football we can play wherever in the continent.”


CAF Champions League
FAR Rabat crest
FAR Rabat
FAR
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC