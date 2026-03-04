Miguel Cardoso, Relebohile Mofokeng and Glody Lilepo win monthly Premier Soccer League awards
Independent panel
The winners were selected by an independent panel of PSL-accredited journalists and broadcasters who monitored the restart of the domestic campaign.
Following a series of standout displays for their respective clubs, the trio emerged as the clear frontrunners for the prestigious individual honours after a busy two months of top-flight action.
Sundowns dominance continues under Cardoso
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has been confirmed as the Betway Premiership Coach of the Month after guiding his side to four wins from four matches.
It was a perfect period for the Brazilian tactician, whose side showed no signs of rust following the mid-season break as they maintained their title charge.
The run included a crucial away victory over fellow title challengers Orlando Pirates in February, further underlining Sundowns’ dominance during the review period.
Cardoso edged competition from Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and Stellenbosch FC mentor Gavin Hunt, who has overseen improved stability in the Cape Winelands since his arrival.
Player of the Month
In the Player of the Month category, Pirates forward Relebohile Mofokeng has officially been named the standout performer.
The attacker registered three goals and three assists across six league appearances, while also claiming three consecutive Man of the Match awards as he cemented his place in the starting line-up for the Buccaneers.
Meanwhile, the Goal of the Month award has been confirmed for Kaizer Chiefs forward Glody Lilepo. His long-range strike against Marumo Gallants at the Dr Molemela Stadium in January was voted the best goal during the period under review, providing a rare moment of celebration for the Amakhosi faithful during the opening months of the year.
What next for Cardoso, Mofokeng & Lilepo?
Despite winning the PSL coach of the month award, Cardoso is coming under pressure from Sundowns fans who do not like the style of football employed by the coach. However, if he keeps winning in both the league and continental competition then those sentiments will surely change.
Mofokeng, on the other hand, will be hoping his coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will keep playing him in his favoured No. 10 role. When the youngster is pushed out wide, he is a lot less effective.,
For Makabi Lilepo and his Chiefs teammates, the priority is to arrest their recent slump in form and push into the Top 3 on the log to try and qualify for CAF competition.