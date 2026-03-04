Miguel Cardoso, Relebohile Mofokeng and Glody Lilepo win monthly Premier Soccer League awards

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has been confirmed as the Betway Premiership Coach of the Month after guiding his side to four wins from four matches.

It was a perfect period for the Brazilian tactician, whose side showed no signs of rust following the mid-season break as they maintained their title charge.

The run included a crucial away victory over fellow title challengers Orlando Pirates in February, further underlining Sundowns’ dominance during the review period.

Cardoso edged competition from Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and Stellenbosch FC mentor Gavin Hunt, who has overseen improved stability in the Cape Winelands since his arrival.