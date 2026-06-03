Miguel Cardoso reflects on Mamelodi Sundowns overcoming the 'aggressive' atmosphere in Rabat in the CAF Champions League final – ‘They want you to feel smaller, because they are afraid of us'

The journey to the title was anything but smooth for the South African giants, who faced significant disruption even before kick-off.

Reports emerged of a delayed departure after Sundowns' chartered flight was allegedly denied landing rights in Morocco, sparking conspiracy theories ahead of the decisive clash.

Despite these hurdles, Cardoso remained focused on the psychological battle awaiting his players inside the stadium.

Reflecting on the sheer intensity of the Moroccan crowd, Cardoso admitted the atmosphere was unlike anything he had previously encountered in his career.

While the Brazilians are no strangers to hostile environments across the continent, the second leg in Rabat set a new benchmark for auditory pressure and physical proximity.