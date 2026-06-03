Miguel Cardoso reflects on Mamelodi Sundowns overcoming the 'aggressive' atmosphere in Rabat in the CAF Champions League final – ‘They want you to feel smaller, because they are afraid of us'
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Overcoming the wall of noise in Rabat
The journey to the title was anything but smooth for the South African giants, who faced significant disruption even before kick-off.
Reports emerged of a delayed departure after Sundowns' chartered flight was allegedly denied landing rights in Morocco, sparking conspiracy theories ahead of the decisive clash.
Despite these hurdles, Cardoso remained focused on the psychological battle awaiting his players inside the stadium.
Reflecting on the sheer intensity of the Moroccan crowd, Cardoso admitted the atmosphere was unlike anything he had previously encountered in his career.
While the Brazilians are no strangers to hostile environments across the continent, the second leg in Rabat set a new benchmark for auditory pressure and physical proximity.
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The loudest sound in football
Speaking on The Pitchside Podcast, Cardoso detailed the sensory overload his team faced.
"I was not expecting that, I was expecting a wonderful ambience, aggressive, we experienced [that at] MC Alger, also incredible, last year also in Cairo [against Al Ahly] but the stadium of [AS FAR] the people are so close, you can see the faces of the people close to you, as the game starts, you hear this sound, I think it is the loudest sound I've ever heard in my life," the coach explained.
This level of intimidation is a hallmark of North African football, where clubs frequently leverage home-ground advantage to unsettle opponents.
For Cardoso, the key to victory lay in deconstructing the motive behind such aggression, helping his players view the hostility as a testament to their own quality rather than a reason for fear.
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Psychological warfare and gamesmanship
Cardoso believes that the theatrics and aggressive reception are born out of a deep-seated respect for Sundowns' prowess on the pitch.
By framing the intimidation as a sign of weakness from the opposition, he was able to shift the mindset of his squad from being victims of the environment to being empowered by it.
"That is the mindset we have to develop on the players, to make them understand why they are doing that, why they are harassing you, why they want you to feel smaller, because they are afraid of us," Cardoso revealed.
"They don't do that when they play a small team, they take it as a normal match. But they want to make us feel smaller by that attitude."
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Turning fear into ultimate enjoyment
The tactical mastermind concluded that the ultimate weapon against such gamesmanship is to embrace the chaos.
By refusing to be cowed by the antics of the North African supporters and players, Sundowns were able to maintain their composure and execute their game plan under the highest possible pressure.
Cardoso emphasised that the players must recognise their own status to thrive in these conditions.
"The question is how you take it on your head, because if they are afraid and react like that, why should we be afraid, you have to enjoy it!
"It's one thing to speak about it and have that attitude," he added, highlighting the mental shift that has seen Sundowns cement their place at the summit of African football.