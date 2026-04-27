Miguel Cardoso raises 2026 FIFA World Cup concerns as Mamelodi Sundowns' schedule takes its toll - 'Let’s hope Bafana Bafana will not lose players throughout...'

Mamelodi Sundowns' relentless pursuit of domestic glory and continental supremacy is beginning to exact a heavy price, with head coach Miguel Cardoso warning that the club’s unforgiving fixture schedule is pushing his squad to the limit.

While the Brazilians have enjoyed a fantastic run to back-to-back CAF Champions League finals, their usual dominance in the league has shown signs of strain after dropping points in their last two Premier Soccer League outings. Yet, for Cardoso, the dropped points are merely a footnote compared to the mounting injury concerns threatening to derail their charge on multiple fronts.

Speaking after the match, the Sundowns mentor did not mince his words, delivering a stark warning about the relentless physical demands being placed on his players as an exhausting campaign enters its decisive phase.



