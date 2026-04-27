Miguel Cardoso raises 2026 FIFA World Cup concerns as Mamelodi Sundowns' schedule takes its toll - 'Let’s hope Bafana Bafana will not lose players throughout...'
- Backpage
The breaking point for the Brazilians
Mamelodi Sundowns' relentless pursuit of domestic glory and continental supremacy is beginning to exact a heavy price, with head coach Miguel Cardoso warning that the club’s unforgiving fixture schedule is pushing his squad to the limit.
While the Brazilians have enjoyed a fantastic run to back-to-back CAF Champions League finals, their usual dominance in the league has shown signs of strain after dropping points in their last two Premier Soccer League outings. Yet, for Cardoso, the dropped points are merely a footnote compared to the mounting injury concerns threatening to derail their charge on multiple fronts.
Speaking after the match, the Sundowns mentor did not mince his words, delivering a stark warning about the relentless physical demands being placed on his players as an exhausting campaign enters its decisive phase.
- AFP
Frustrating schedule
"Look, what is expected is exactly what I spoke about several months ago regarding the schedule that we were being put on," the Sundowns coach remarked as per iDiski Times.
"A team that has to play Champions League up to the end in a country where you have competitions one after the other, and for us to please everybody, obviously, it makes us arrive in a moment of the season that we should be in the top conditions to perform, eventually with some losses."
Leon, Santos, and Sales face spells out
The immediate concern for the Chloorkop outfit is the absence of their primary attacking threats. Star striker Brayan Leon was a notable absentee from the matchday squad entirely, while Nuno Santos remains a concern as he struggles to regain match fitness.
The situation worsened during the clash with the Natal Rich Boyz when Arthur Sales was forced off after just 23 minutes.
Cardoso provided a detailed update on the trio, stating, "So, Brayan got injured. And Nuno is not still recovered. Now we lost Arthur, but it’s time for the other ones to show up; rather than for us to complain, it’s what it is. Obviously, it’s not good."
- Backpage
A warning for the national team
The implications of Sundowns' injury crisis extend far beyond the title race. With the Tshwane giants providing the backbone of the South African national team, Cardoso is terrified that the current workload will see Hugo Broos’ side arrive at the World Cup depleted.
"Let’s hope Bafana Bafana will not lose players throughout and have big losses for the World Cup because that’s what I expect in the next weeks," Cardoso warned.
"There’s more injuries to happen. Because it’s normal when the teams have to play in three days or seven matches in 21 days, what we expect before the end of the season. Just injuries, injuries. Nothing more."