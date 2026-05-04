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Miguel Cardoso praises Teboho Mokoena and explains Monnapule Saleng's absence after Mamelodi Sundowns rout Polokwane City to open up five-point gap over Orlando Pirates
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Mokoena hailed as the Brazilians' pillar
In the aftermath of a comfortable afternoon in Pretoria, Mamelodi Sundowns manager Miguel Cardoso took time to single out Teboho Mokoena for his influential display.
The midfielder claimed the Man of the Match award as goals from Iqraam Rayners, Tashreeq Matthews, and Nuno Santos secured all three points, leaving second-placed Orlando Pirates trailing by five points in the standings, with a game in hand.
Cardoso did not hold back in his assessment of the South African international's importance to the side's tactical setup.
Speaking to SuperSport TV, as reported by Soccer Laduma, the Portuguese tactician said:
“He is a pillar, very important asset for the club and the team.
"He is a player we understand where he stands, we manage him according to what he needs and we give love to everybody but also give love to him of course.”
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Cardoso delights in double injury boost
Beyond the masterclass from Mokoena, the Sundowns boss was heartened by the return of several key personnel to the matchday squad.
The second half saw the reintroduction of Brayan Leon and Nuno Santos, with the latter capping his return with a goal to put the result beyond doubt.
The head coach noted that having more availability of quality allows him to be a better coach as the busy schedule continues.
Cardoso also utilised the opportunity to hand minutes to Sphelele Mkhulise, emphasizing the need to keep the entire squad sharp for the upcoming challenges.
“He has done very well, it’s good to have Brayan back and Nuno.
"Look, we coaches can do a great job but who does the great job it’s the players and the more availability of quality you have the best coach you are," Cardoso explained after the game.
With a high-stakes clash against Kaizer Chiefs looming on the horizon, and a demanding run of fixtures throughout May, the coach is determined to ensure his key men do not suffer from burnout while maintaining their significant lead at the summit of the Betway Premiership.
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Where was Monnapule Saleng?
After Monnapule Saleng was named in the squad for the Wednesday night's first encounter with Polokwane but was not seen on the bench, nor included in Sunday's match day squad, Cardoso reflected on his squad size before revealing that the 28-year-old winger was injured in the warm up at Seshego Stadium.
“There’s no competition because there’s space for all of them — but if you take a look at the medical report it’s clear that Monnapule Saleng could not be available to be lined up or be called up even — when we were in the previous match in the warm-up, he didn’t feel good,” he explained.
“So he was on the bench but he couldn’t play.
"When we felt he was not okay, when he complained he was not okay, we could not substitute the match sheet — it was too late.
“So he was on the bench but he could not be lined up in the previous match,” he concluded.
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What’s next for Sundowns
Despite a cushion of five points, Sundowns are still unsafe, as second-placed Orlando Pirates could set things back to where they were if they win their match in hand against Stellenbosch on May 5.
The log leaders would need stay flawless in their remainder of fixtures, starting with the tricky clash with third-placed Kaizer Chiefs on May 6, before facing Siwelele, also at home.
Before their final match in the Betway Premiership this season, against TS Galaxy on May 16, the Brazilians will play host to Moroccan giants FAR Rabat in the Caf Champions League final first leg on May 15.
The return leg is set for May 24. An international club friendly awaits Mokoena and Co. against German side RB Leipzig on May 29.