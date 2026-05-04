Miguel Cardoso praises Teboho Mokoena and explains Monnapule Saleng's absence after Mamelodi Sundowns rout Polokwane City to open up five-point gap over Orlando Pirates

In the aftermath of a comfortable afternoon in Pretoria, Mamelodi Sundowns manager Miguel Cardoso took time to single out Teboho Mokoena for his influential display.

The midfielder claimed the Man of the Match award as goals from Iqraam Rayners, Tashreeq Matthews, and Nuno Santos secured all three points, leaving second-placed Orlando Pirates trailing by five points in the standings, with a game in hand.

Cardoso did not hold back in his assessment of the South African international's importance to the side's tactical setup.

Speaking to SuperSport TV, as reported by Soccer Laduma, the Portuguese tactician said:

“He is a pillar, very important asset for the club and the team.

"He is a player we understand where he stands, we manage him according to what he needs and we give love to everybody but also give love to him of course.”



