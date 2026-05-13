Miguel Cardoso plays coy over Keanu Cupido's injury status as Mamelodi Sundowns face defensive crisis - ‘I would like to tell many things’
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A cryptic stance on Cupido
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has added more fuel to the growing speculation surrounding Keanu Cupido, with the Masandawana tactician continuing to keep the football fraternity guessing over the defender’s condition.
Cardoso had recently opened up about the defensive headaches troubling Sundowns’ backline, and his comments on the 28-year-old sparked fears that Cupido could be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines. However, ahead of the clash against TS Galaxy, the centre-back was spotted back in training, reigniting debate among Premier Soccer League supporters.
When pressed on whether Cupido was indeed back on the grass, the Portuguese mentor remained elusive, focusing instead on the physical toll the current fixture list has taken on his squad ahead of the CAF Champions League final.
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Champions League final concerns
“I will not tell whatever will happen, not because I would like,” Cardoso told SuperSport TV during a post-match interview.
“I would like to tell many things. I would like to tell so many things. I told before the seven matches that it would be impossible to arrive in the end and have all the players in conditions to play the Champions League final.”
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Managing the load
Cardoso revealed that he had expressed concerns to the club's hierarchy about the demanding schedule, which has seen Sundowns' grip on the PSL title slip.
“And I made an appeal inside the club that we could try to seduce the people responsible so that we could be in better conditions to play the final. It was not possible,” Cardoso added.
“Now we have to manage contacts, and let’s see who will be able to play on the next and on the following one.”
What comes next for Sundowns?
With Sundowns having wrapped up their league campaign, the Chloorkop outfit will now keep a close eye on how their rivals navigate the remaining fixtures. Although the Brazilians still sit at the summit, Orlando Pirates remain within striking distance, trailing by just three points with two crucial games in hand.
However, the bigger picture remains firmly in focus, with the CAF Champions League crown still up for grabs for the South African finalists.