Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Miguel Cardoso plays coy over Keanu Cupido's injury status as Mamelodi Sundowns face defensive crisis - ‘I would like to tell many things’

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
CAF Champions League
TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
TS Galaxy
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs FAR Rabat
FAR Rabat
FAR Rabat vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
M. Cardoso
K. Cupido
Orlando Pirates vs Durban City
Orlando Pirates
Durban City
AmaZulu FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
AmaZulu FC
Kaizer Chiefs

The Portuguese mentor is keeping his cards close to his chest regarding the defender's fitness, fueling further speculation over his availability. The centre-back has been at the centre of a swirling injury mystery following conflicting reports on the severity of the shoulder blow he suffered against Kaizer Chiefs. Despite the noise, the head coach opted for a cryptic approach, refusing to offer a definitive update on his recovery timeline.

  • Keanu Cupido, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    A cryptic stance on Cupido

    Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has added more fuel to the growing speculation surrounding Keanu Cupido, with the Masandawana tactician continuing to keep the football fraternity guessing over the defender’s condition.

    Cardoso had recently opened up about the defensive headaches troubling Sundowns’ backline, and his comments on the 28-year-old sparked fears that Cupido could be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines. However, ahead of the clash against TS Galaxy, the centre-back was spotted back in training, reigniting debate among Premier Soccer League supporters.

    When pressed on whether Cupido was indeed back on the grass, the Portuguese mentor remained elusive, focusing instead on the physical toll the current fixture list has taken on his squad ahead of the CAF Champions League final.


    • Advertisement
  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Champions League final concerns

    “I will not tell whatever will happen, not because I would like,” Cardoso told SuperSport TV during a post-match interview.

    “I would like to tell many things. I would like to tell so many things. I told before the seven matches that it would be impossible to arrive in the end and have all the players in conditions to play the Champions League final.”


  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Managing the load

    Cardoso revealed that he had expressed concerns to the club's hierarchy about the demanding schedule, which has seen Sundowns' grip on the PSL title slip.

    “And I made an appeal inside the club that we could try to seduce the people responsible so that we could be in better conditions to play the final. It was not possible,” Cardoso added.

    “Now we have to manage contacts, and let’s see who will be able to play on the next and on the following one.”


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • What comes next for Sundowns?

    With Sundowns having wrapped up their league campaign, the Chloorkop outfit will now keep a close eye on how their rivals navigate the remaining fixtures. Although the Brazilians still sit at the summit, Orlando Pirates remain within striking distance, trailing by just three points with two crucial games in hand.

    However, the bigger picture remains firmly in focus, with the CAF Champions League crown still up for grabs for the South African finalists.