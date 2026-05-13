Miguel Cardoso plays coy over Keanu Cupido's injury status as Mamelodi Sundowns face defensive crisis - ‘I would like to tell many things’

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has added more fuel to the growing speculation surrounding Keanu Cupido, with the Masandawana tactician continuing to keep the football fraternity guessing over the defender’s condition.

Cardoso had recently opened up about the defensive headaches troubling Sundowns’ backline, and his comments on the 28-year-old sparked fears that Cupido could be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines. However, ahead of the clash against TS Galaxy, the centre-back was spotted back in training, reigniting debate among Premier Soccer League supporters.

When pressed on whether Cupido was indeed back on the grass, the Portuguese mentor remained elusive, focusing instead on the physical toll the current fixture list has taken on his squad ahead of the CAF Champions League final.



