Miguel Cardoso picks his scapegoat after Mamelodi Sundowns' draw with Stellenbosch - 'He needs to understand how to behave'
Sundowns pay the price
Mamelodi Sundowns had numerous clearcut opportunities to silence Gavin Hunt-led Stellenbosch in the South African Premier Soccer League fixture.
However, a late Tshegofatso Mabasa strike, following Khulumani Ndamane's foul on Chumani Butsaka cancelled Katlego Ntsabeleng's initial goal to ensure it ended 1-1.
The result left Sundowns second on 57 points, one less than leaders Orlando Pirates who have played a game more.
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Cardoso rues missed chances
“What happened was that a game completely under control, many occasions to make the second goal we didn’t score and very prudent action from us, give a penalty in the last minute of the game,” Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso said in his post-match interview.
“We can only complain on the goals we didn’t score, in the second half was one after the other and when you don’t take your goals of course you get exposed on a mistake and we made a big mistake on the approach.
“We were completely in control, there was no danger on that action and we were reckless very reckless the way we make that approach and we gave away penalty to the opponent, we can only complain on us that we didn’t win."
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Reckless Ndamane should understand how to behave!
“No, no don’t confuse the things, the team tried and had more than chances to finish this game. There’s a situation that happened that gave away a penalty, that is completely reckless nothing more," the tactician commented on the late error by Ndamane.
“Of course, it’s a very young player that needs to understand how to behave. Before the goal, he made a fantastic match even on another level but of course you cannot approach a situation like that when the game is about to finish four minutes to the end.
"Completely under control, there was not even one dangerous situation from Stellenbosch and we gave that goal that’s what it is," he concluded.
The big weekend
On Sunday, Orlando Pirates play Kaizer Chiefs in the Premier Soccer League's Soweto Derby at the FNB Stadium about two hours before Sundowns play Richards Bay away.
Both Bucs and Masandawana need maximum points to continue their pursuit for the PSL crown.