Miguel Cardoso picks his scapegoat after Mamelodi Sundowns' draw with Stellenbosch - 'He needs to understand how to behave'

“What happened was that a game completely under control, many occasions to make the second goal we didn’t score and very prudent action from us, give a penalty in the last minute of the game,” Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso said in his post-match interview.

“We can only complain on the goals we didn’t score, in the second half was one after the other and when you don’t take your goals of course you get exposed on a mistake and we made a big mistake on the approach.

“We were completely in control, there was no danger on that action and we were reckless very reckless the way we make that approach and we gave away penalty to the opponent, we can only complain on us that we didn’t win."