Miguel Cardoso opens up on Mamelodi Sundowns facing Polokwane City twice within four days amid the 'intensity' of a heated PSL title race against Orlando Pirates, 'The only advantage that other teams have over us...'
- Backpagepix
Sundowns, Polokwane City cross swords again
Mamelodi Sundowns edged Polokwane City 1-0 in a Premier Soccer League match at Seshego Stadium on Wednesday.
It was a match in which Rise and Shine were stubborn, and Lebo Mothiba missed from the penalty spot in an opportunity to help Sundowns double their lead.
However, Sunowns and Polokwane City are not yet done with each other and will again meet in another league game on Sunday at Loftus Versfeld.
Masandawana coach Miguel Cardoso has been vocal about their congested fixture schedule in the second half of this season, and he comments on meeting the Limpopo side twice within a short space of time.
- Backpage
Downs meeting the same popponents within four days
“I don’t know if it’s an advantage or not. We had to play every opponent home and away,” said Cardoso as per iDiski Times.
“The only advantage that other teams have towards ourselves is that has not happened this time is that teams don’t play in between the weeks.
“So this Polokwane team played four days ago, as we, or three days ago, as we, and you understand the level, the impact that it brings also on the opponent. So that’s the only thing that we can profit, but it’s both sides.
“Both teams will be exposed to a third match in a seven-day, which is obviously a big aggression," added the Portuguese coach.
“So we don’t expect a lot of intensity, but we need to go to the limit as we can. Let’s recover the players as much as possible now.”
- AFP
Sundowns in the lead again
The win over Polokwane saw the Brazilians reclaim their PSL lead and are two points clear of second-placed Orlando Pirates.
The two rivals have four league matches to go each before they wrap up their campaign.
Should Sundowns beat Polokwane City again, they will open a five-point gap at the top, although Pirates will be having a game in hand.
- Kaizer Chiefs
Downs' tricky test after Polokwane clash
After hosting Polokwane City on Sunday, Sundowns will have a tricky assignment three days later.
They remain at home, but this time around have Chiefs as their visitors.
They will be up against Amakhosi who are wounded after losing 2-0 to Siwelele FC on Webesday to have their seven-game unbeaten streak stopped.