Miguel Cardoso opens up on Mamelodi Sundowns facing Polokwane City twice within four days amid the 'intensity' of a heated PSL title race against Orlando Pirates, 'The only advantage that other teams have over us...'

“I don’t know if it’s an advantage or not. We had to play every opponent home and away,” said Cardoso as per iDiski Times.

“The only advantage that other teams have towards ourselves is that has not happened this time is that teams don’t play in between the weeks.

“So this Polokwane team played four days ago, as we, or three days ago, as we, and you understand the level, the impact that it brings also on the opponent. So that’s the only thing that we can profit, but it’s both sides.

“Both teams will be exposed to a third match in a seven-day, which is obviously a big aggression," added the Portuguese coach.

“So we don’t expect a lot of intensity, but we need to go to the limit as we can. Let’s recover the players as much as possible now.”