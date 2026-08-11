Miguel Cardoso on the emergence of Mamelodi Sundowns youngsters like Bennet Mokoena, Gomolemo Kekana, Kutlwano Letlhaku and Siyabonga Mabena - 'It is my obligation as a coach...'

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has sent a clear message to the club’s emerging young stars, led by the promising Bennet Mokoena, insisting that he will not be handing out opportunities as "favours."

The 19-year-old Mokoena caught the eye with a composed performance during Masandawana's 3-2 MTN8 quarter-final victory over Polokwane City, leading many to call for his permanent inclusion in the first-team setup.

However, Cardoso is determined to manage expectations, noting that the leap to senior football requires more than just raw talent, especially when competing with the seasoned internationals that populate the Sundowns roster.

The Brazilians are entering a season of immense pressure where every result is scrutinized, and Cardoso is balancing the long-term vision of the club with the immediate demand for silverware.

Speaking on his selection criteria and the development of the youth at the club, Cardoso was firm about his meritocratic approach.

"Bennet played well against Polokwane City because he was very good during preseason," he said as per Times Live.

"I don’t do favours to players and I don’t play players because they are younger or older.

"I have to analyse performances and naturally from a young player we have to be more tolerant.

"I think he had a good game [against Polokwane] and he was good during our pre-season in Austria.

"You can remember in our friendly against RB Leipzig, he had a good game and I think we have a good asset for the future of the club."



