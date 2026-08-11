Miguel Cardoso on the emergence of Mamelodi Sundowns youngsters like Bennet Mokoena, Gomolemo Kekana, Kutlwano Letlhaku and Siyabonga Mabena - 'It is my obligation as a coach...'
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Performance over potential at Chloorkop
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has sent a clear message to the club’s emerging young stars, led by the promising Bennet Mokoena, insisting that he will not be handing out opportunities as "favours."
The 19-year-old Mokoena caught the eye with a composed performance during Masandawana's 3-2 MTN8 quarter-final victory over Polokwane City, leading many to call for his permanent inclusion in the first-team setup.
However, Cardoso is determined to manage expectations, noting that the leap to senior football requires more than just raw talent, especially when competing with the seasoned internationals that populate the Sundowns roster.
The Brazilians are entering a season of immense pressure where every result is scrutinized, and Cardoso is balancing the long-term vision of the club with the immediate demand for silverware.
Speaking on his selection criteria and the development of the youth at the club, Cardoso was firm about his meritocratic approach.
"Bennet played well against Polokwane City because he was very good during preseason," he said as per Times Live.
"I don’t do favours to players and I don’t play players because they are younger or older.
"I have to analyse performances and naturally from a young player we have to be more tolerant.
"I think he had a good game [against Polokwane] and he was good during our pre-season in Austria.
"You can remember in our friendly against RB Leipzig, he had a good game and I think we have a good asset for the future of the club."
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Integration of Mabena and the 2029 vision
The rise of Mokoena is not an isolated case at Chloorkop, as Cardoso continues to oversee the development of a golden generation that includes Siyabonga Mabena, Gomolemo Kekana, and Kutlwano Letlhaku.
Letlhaku has already proven his worth on the biggest stage, playing a role in the club’s CAF Champions League final victory over AS FAR of Morocco last season.
Cardoso revealed that he has set a specific long-term target for these players, challenging them to be the finished articles within the next few seasons.
By setting these benchmarks, the coach aims to ensure that the transition from academy prospect to first-team regular is seamless, avoiding the pitfalls of early-career burnout or the weight of excessive external pressure that often follows South Africa's most talented teenagers.
Cardoso elaborated on the psychological aspect of bringing these players into a high-stakes environment, emphasizing the importance of team dynamics.
"I told them after the preseason that if you focus on 2029, these players must be ready. He [Mokoena] is well accepted in the group, they recognise his capacity and when those connections exist it makes it easy.
"Other players recognise his quality and that is the most important thing.
"For me, it is to choose the moments for him to play and not put him under pressure.
"We don’t have to put pressure on the youngsters."
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Strategic rotation amidst domestic and continental pressure
The tactical challenge for Cardoso lies in maintaining Sundowns' dominance while integrating these starlets.
The Brazilians are under significant pressure to reclaim the Betway Premiership title from rivals Orlando Pirates, who snatched the crown last term.
This domestic ambition, coupled with the relentless pursuit of another CAF Champions League title, means that every selection carries weight.
While the fans are eager to see the likes of Mabena and Mokoena start every game, Cardoso understands that exposing them too early in high-tension matches could be counterproductive.
His strategy involves identifying specific games and tactical scenarios where their energy and flair can be most effective without compromising the team's structural integrity or defensive solidity.
This balanced approach was evident in the way Cardoso used Letlhaku during the previous continental campaign, providing him with minutes in a way that allowed the winger to contribute to the club's second star without being the sole focus of the team's attack.
By staggering these appearances, the coaching staff ensures that the young players remain hungry and focused on their daily training output.
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Integration into the Brazilians squad
The coach's refusal to grant "favours" serves as a motivational tool, reminding the youth contingent that they are part of one of Africa’s most competitive squads and must fight for every minute of game time they receive on the pitch, regardless of their status as academy graduates.
As the season gathers momentum and the fixture list becomes increasingly congested with domestic cups and continental travels, the depth provided by the academy will be crucial.
For now, Cardoso’s message remains consistent: the door to the first team is open, but only for those who prove they are ready to handle the immense responsibility of wearing the Sundowns shirt.
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