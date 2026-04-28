Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Seth Willis

Miguel Cardoso now urges PSL to emulate La Liga after Mamelodi Sundowns dropped points against Richards Bay: 'I don't recognise myself with this kind of game and this kind of football!'

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Polokwane City
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Polokwane City
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs

The defending Premier Soccer League champions are a point behind Orlando Pirates in the race for the crown. However, they have collected just two points in their latest as many outings, with the most recent being against the Natal Rich Boys on Sunday.

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage

    Why did Sundowns slip?

    Following the goalless draw against Richards Bay on Sunday, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has now turned his wrath to PSL.

    He argues the pitch was not in good condition to be used, insisting it was very dry.

    • Advertisement
  • Richards Bay, March 2026Backpage

    Richards Bay were tough, but...

    "I knew Richards Bay was a difficult side at home, but that’s not because of how they play," he argued.

    "They don’t play, they just use counterattacks.

    "A slow pitch that’s very dry [made life difficult for them]. Anyway, that’s what it is. It’s the rules in SA that allow the pitch not to be watered,” the tactician added.

  • Miguel Cardoso and Steve Komphela, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    This is not my kind of football!

    Cardoso has challenged the PSL to emulate La Liga and ensure the pitches are well watered ahead of games.

    “I remembered that this week, Atletico Madrid was heavily fined by LaLiga because the pitch wasn’t watered before their match with Barcelona.

    "We have to manage with the rules, and if this is a game SA wants to develop for the future, it’s OK, but for me, I don’t recognise myself in this kind of game and this kind of football," he concluded.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Phuti Mohafe, Polokwane City, April 2026Backpage

    The big assignment

    On Wednesday, Downs will be at Seshego Stadium to play Polokwane City in another PSL fixture.

    Victory will put them at the summit, but it will not be an easy outing against the unpredictable Rise and Shine.