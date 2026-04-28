Miguel Cardoso now urges PSL to emulate La Liga after Mamelodi Sundowns dropped points against Richards Bay: 'I don't recognise myself with this kind of game and this kind of football!'
- Backpage
Why did Sundowns slip?
Following the goalless draw against Richards Bay on Sunday, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has now turned his wrath to PSL.
He argues the pitch was not in good condition to be used, insisting it was very dry.
- Backpage
Richards Bay were tough, but...
"I knew Richards Bay was a difficult side at home, but that’s not because of how they play," he argued.
"They don’t play, they just use counterattacks.
"A slow pitch that’s very dry [made life difficult for them]. Anyway, that’s what it is. It’s the rules in SA that allow the pitch not to be watered,” the tactician added.
- Backpage
This is not my kind of football!
Cardoso has challenged the PSL to emulate La Liga and ensure the pitches are well watered ahead of games.
“I remembered that this week, Atletico Madrid was heavily fined by LaLiga because the pitch wasn’t watered before their match with Barcelona.
"We have to manage with the rules, and if this is a game SA wants to develop for the future, it’s OK, but for me, I don’t recognise myself in this kind of game and this kind of football," he concluded.
- Backpage
The big assignment
On Wednesday, Downs will be at Seshego Stadium to play Polokwane City in another PSL fixture.
Victory will put them at the summit, but it will not be an easy outing against the unpredictable Rise and Shine.