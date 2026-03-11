Miguel Cardoso not celebrating Orbit College win, drags in Pep Guardiola as Mamelodi Sundowns coach decries fixture congestion, 'a dark day for football in South Africa'

Mamelodi Sundowns requested to play their Premier Soccer League match against Orbit College, but they were turned down.

The Brazilians had asked for this game to take place last weekend, but Orbit insisted on the match being played on Tuesday, three days before Friday's CAF Champions League quarter-final, first leg clash with Stade Malien.

It is a fixture arrangement which angered Sunowns coach Miguel Cardoso, who accused PSL clubs of not being willing to cooperate.

However, the Tshwane Giants beat Orbit 2-0 in the match staged at Olympia Park Stadium in Rustenburg.