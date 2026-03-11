Miguel Cardoso not celebrating Orbit College win, drags in Pep Guardiola as Mamelodi Sundowns coach decries fixture congestion, 'a dark day for football in South Africa'
Sundowns' request turned down
Mamelodi Sundowns requested to play their Premier Soccer League match against Orbit College, but they were turned down.
The Brazilians had asked for this game to take place last weekend, but Orbit insisted on the match being played on Tuesday, three days before Friday's CAF Champions League quarter-final, first leg clash with Stade Malien.
It is a fixture arrangement which angered Sunowns coach Miguel Cardoso, who accused PSL clubs of not being willing to cooperate.
However, the Tshwane Giants beat Orbit 2-0 in the match staged at Olympia Park Stadium in Rustenburg.
Cardoso's take on win over Orbit
“First of all, we’re are happy we won the match and from that match to collect points," said Cardoso as per Soccer Laduma.
"We wanted to score two goals as quick as possible, I think we started so strong we could’ve scored immediately in the first half very early in the match.
“We did not, but we kept the attitude at halftime, it was small corrections and keep the attitude inside, so I think we were rewarded, scored the first, second goal and immediately we had to try to start thinking what we have ahead," he said.
'A dark day for football in South Africa'
“Not jealous, but it’s what we had to do. I think today is a little bit a dark day for football in South Africa, we are not pleased with the situation we’re put in it’s clear," Cardoso added.
"I think no one in South Africa should be able to play a Champions League and have to play a Championship match three days before.
“I think it’s something South Africa should think about, everybody should be provided conditions to be successful in representing the country at an international level and we’re not rewarded with that pleasure. But we keep strong, we going to fight," Cardoso continued.
“As [Pep] Guardiola said this week, it’s because we’re strong and people respect our strengths so it’s what it is."
Cardoso making an excuse?
Over the years, Sundowns have been subjected to a tight fixture schedule, balancing responsibilities between domestic and continental duties.
Previous coaches like Pitso Mosimane and Rhulani Mokwena rarely complained about congested fixtures, seeking solutions by having a large squad to beat the possibility of fatigue.
Cardoso also has a huge squad to help keep his players fresh, and complaining about the crammed fixture schedule might be seen by some as an early excuse in the event Sundowns are knocked out of the Champions League or fail to retain their PSL title for the ninth time in a row.