Miguel Cardoso lifts lid on secret behind Mamelodi Sundowns’ 'comfortable' RB Leipzig triumph - 'I told the boys they have to enjoy it and profit'
Cardoso urges stars to 'profit' from pressure
Mamelodi Sundowns turned on the style in a memorable friendly against RB Leipzig, with the much-anticipated showdown delivering plenty of entertainment under the Friday night lights at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
Despite Miguel Cardoso’s men falling behind early, the Pretoria giants turned the tide in commanding fashion after the break, blasting three unanswered goals to seize control and run riot in the second half.
Speaking to SABC Sport, Cardoso lauded his side’s composure and game management from the first whistle, praising their ability to stay calm, stick to the plan, and impose themselves when it mattered most.
"I think the first half was very good in terms of compromise from the team, trying to be always organised and have the ball as best as possible; we saw Denis [Onyango] giving the strongest example of how to keep the ball, being always available to play under big pressure," the coach explained.
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Tactical freedom leads to second-half surge
The Portuguese mentor revealed that his half-time team talk focused on removing the fear of making mistakes, encouraging his players to embrace the challenge of facing a high-pressing Bundesliga side.
“You saw a lot of numbers in the front, but I told the boys they have to enjoy it and profit; it will be better to suffer a goal from a mistake than from a throw in the front that can give a counter-attack, and then the excitement came at halftime,” Cardoso said.
“They were feeling so comfortable; I told them guys, let's keep the rhythm, dynamic, discipline, and let’s enjoy the game and try to bring the game as much as possible to our intensity.”
A beautiful display of South African talent
While the result was important for the club's brand, the performance of individuals such as Bennet Mokoena and Kutlwano Letlhaku drew praise from the manager.
“They released energy, let it flow, it’s a match without responsibility, well it’s a match with responsibility but no pressure with the result and we had a beautiful, beautiful game with a lot of boys showing Bennet with a fantastic bend - Kutlwano was good in the first half, well there’s no space to speak about individuals when you see such a beautiful match like today,” Cardoso added as he reflected on the collective effort.
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What comes next for Masandawana?
With the domestic season now concluded and the CAF Champions League trophy safely in the cabinet, Sundowns will take a well-earned break before the 2026 FIFA World Cup takes centre stage.
Cardoso acknowledged the importance of recovery while expressing pride in how his squad represented the club’s badge on the global stage.
“I really want to leave a word to complement the players today. I think our president is very happy because they asked us to really try to show the badge," Cardoso concluded.
"We’re already carrying because we're going to have a lot of international matches to play, so this is very important.
"We can indeed compete with teams that have such a level, and we showed that we can; we’ll do our best to be at that level."