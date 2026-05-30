Miguel Cardoso lifts lid on secret behind Mamelodi Sundowns’ 'comfortable' RB Leipzig triumph - 'I told the boys they have to enjoy it and profit'

Mamelodi Sundowns turned on the style in a memorable friendly against RB Leipzig, with the much-anticipated showdown delivering plenty of entertainment under the Friday night lights at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Despite Miguel Cardoso’s men falling behind early, the Pretoria giants turned the tide in commanding fashion after the break, blasting three unanswered goals to seize control and run riot in the second half.

Speaking to SABC Sport, Cardoso lauded his side’s composure and game management from the first whistle, praising their ability to stay calm, stick to the plan, and impose themselves when it mattered most.

"I think the first half was very good in terms of compromise from the team, trying to be always organised and have the ball as best as possible; we saw Denis [Onyango] giving the strongest example of how to keep the ball, being always available to play under big pressure," the coach explained.















