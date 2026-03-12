Goal.com
Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Steve Blues

Miguel Cardoso is going to be furious as mid-week rescheduling of Mamelodi Sundowns Premier Soccer League fixture confirmed

The Brazilians have been balancing responsibilities between the Premier Soccer League title race and the CAF Champions League which gives Masandawana a much heavier schedule than their title rivals Orlando Pirates. Their coach has called on the league to give them more breathing space in the fixture schedule as they juggle both competitions but these pleas have been ignored by the PSL, which has clearly angered the Portuguese coach. And now, with the latest rescheduling announced he is not going to be happy at all.

  • Marumo Gallants, March 2026Backpage

    Sundowns face Gallants

    Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso is set for another explosion of frustration after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) officially confirmed the rescheduling of their domestic clash against Marumo Gallants. 

    The Brazilians are now slated to take the field on Tuesday, March 17 at Loftus Versfeld, a move that exacerbates an already punishing schedule for the reigning champions. 

    This decision comes shortly after Cardoso decried fixture congestion, labelling the current state of South African football scheduling as a major hindrance to continental success.

  • Nuno Santos & Ramahlwe Mpahlele, Orbit College vs Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Backpagepix

    Brutal

    The timing of the Gallants fixture is particularly brutal as it sits right in between the demanding CAF Champions League quarter-final legs against Stade Malien, with Sundowns due to travel for the second leg in Bamako.

    Cardoso’s side must navigate the Tuesday night league game before embarking on a journey to Mali that involves over 24 hours of travel and multiple connecting flights. 

    After their previous mid-week fixture against Richards Bay, the coach expressed his deep dissatisfaction with the PSL's match scheduling.

    "I think today is a little bit a dark day for football in South Africa, we are not pleased with the situation we’re put in it’s clear. 

    "I think no one in South Africa should be able to play a Champions League and have to play a Championship match three days before.

    "I think it’s something South Africa should think about, everybody should be provided conditions to be successful in representing the country at an international level and we’re not rewarded with that pleasure. 

    "But we keep strong, we going to fight. As [Pep] Guardiola said this week, it’s because we’re strong and people respect our strengths so it’s what it is,” he concluded.

  • Jayden Adams, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Backpagepix

    Tightest PSL title race in years

    To make matters worse, Sundowns will have to tackle their immediate domestic hurdles without key personnel. Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba are both ruled out due to yellow card accumulation, while Jayden Adams remains sidelined as he serves the final game of a two-match suspension. 

    With 13 games already played since mid-January and the potential for even more congestion should they reach the Champions League semi-finals, Cardoso’s squad depth is being tested to the absolute limit as they fight, match-by-match, win-by-win and goal-by-goal with Orlando Pirates in the tightest PSL title race in years.

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Cardoso making an excuse?

    Over the many years of their local league dominance, Sundowns have been subjected to a tight fixture schedules as they balance the responsibilities of the domestic league and knockout rounds of continental duties.

    Previous coaches like Pitso Mosimane and Rhulani Mokwena rarely complained about congested fixtures, seeking solutions by having a large squad and rotating heavily to beat the possibility of fatigue.

    Cardoso also has a huge squad to help keep his players fresh, and complaining about the crammed fixture schedule might be seen by some as an early excuse in the event Sundowns are knocked out of the Champions League or fail to retain their PSL title for the ninth time in a row.

