Miguel Cardoso is going to be furious as mid-week rescheduling of Mamelodi Sundowns Premier Soccer League fixture confirmed

The timing of the Gallants fixture is particularly brutal as it sits right in between the demanding CAF Champions League quarter-final legs against Stade Malien, with Sundowns due to travel for the second leg in Bamako.

Cardoso’s side must navigate the Tuesday night league game before embarking on a journey to Mali that involves over 24 hours of travel and multiple connecting flights.

After their previous mid-week fixture against Richards Bay, the coach expressed his deep dissatisfaction with the PSL's match scheduling.

"I think today is a little bit a dark day for football in South Africa, we are not pleased with the situation we’re put in it’s clear.

"I think no one in South Africa should be able to play a Champions League and have to play a Championship match three days before.

"I think it’s something South Africa should think about, everybody should be provided conditions to be successful in representing the country at an international level and we’re not rewarded with that pleasure.

"But we keep strong, we going to fight. As [Pep] Guardiola said this week, it’s because we’re strong and people respect our strengths so it’s what it is,” he concluded.