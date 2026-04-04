Miguel Cardoso highlights the need for consistent performances despite Mamelodi Sundowns impressive run -'If we want to be champions, we need a good series of victories'
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Cardoso demands consistency in title race
Despite a remarkable nine-game winning streak, Miguel Cardoso insists Mamelodi Sundowns cannot become complacent.
The coach stressed the importance of looking ahead and maintaining focus on consistent performances rather than dwelling on past successes, emphasising that resting on previous achievements will not get the team where it needs to be.
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Focus remains on the next hurdle
“Very important [to win nine consecutive games] but not enough; we need to look forward and continue to collect [wins], because if we sit on what we did, for sure we will not arrive where we need to arrive,” Cardoso said, as per iDiski Times.
“So next match, let’s try to go to Durban and make a job similar to what we have been doing, not worrying about how many [goals or wins]; I don’t even think about that because it takes you to a spot or place that gives you nothing," he added.
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No room for error
Cardoso knows the fight for the league title will likely go down to the wire, demanding an almost perfect run of results to stay ahead of their rivals.
“So we cannot let it go; we have to think about the next ones, and of course, if we want to be champions, we need to make a good series of victories in the matches we still have, for sure, and there will not be much space for many losses of points,” Cardoso explained.
The head coach is adamant that the current nine-game streak is merely a foundation and not the finished product.
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Managing domestic and continental load
Sundowns face a tough week as they shift focus to the Durban City side clash before turning their focus to the CAF Champions League semi-finals, testing the depth and resilience of Cardoso’s squad.
“So we have to always think about the next one, so the next one will take us to this sequence of two matches, then we stop for the Champions League, and then there will be three more matches in the month,” Cardoso concluded.
“So focus is now the Durban match, Champions League, then we're back into the league – no space to lose many points, so we have to add more victories to that [nine wins] for sure.”