Miguel Cardoso highlights the need for consistent performances despite Mamelodi Sundowns impressive run -'If we want to be champions, we need a good series of victories'

“Very important [to win nine consecutive games] but not enough; we need to look forward and continue to collect [wins], because if we sit on what we did, for sure we will not arrive where we need to arrive,” Cardoso said, as per iDiski Times.

“So next match, let’s try to go to Durban and make a job similar to what we have been doing, not worrying about how many [goals or wins]; I don’t even think about that because it takes you to a spot or place that gives you nothing," he added.