Miguel Cardoso hails Mamelodi Sundowns' on-loan star's relentless work ethic - ‘I really praise the boy for his attitude’
Cardoso impressed by Ntsabeleng's mentality
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has praised Katlego Ntsabeleng’s consistency and attitude, highlighting the midfielder’s growing importance in the club’s long-term plans.
Tsiki proved decisive in the league encounter against the KwaZulu-Natal outfit, scoring the single goal that separated the teams on the evening.
Cardoso added that, while the player had to bide his time for an opportunity, his dedication and work behind the scenes have been exemplary.
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‘Quality player’
"Tsiki, we knew he’s a player with quality," Cardoso told reporters.
"He has to adapt to our way of playing, and also he had to wait for the opportunity. And in the absence of other players of course, he got the chance, [and] he did well."
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Consistency in training rewarded
The Portuguese tactician highlighted the player's development since the turn of the year, noting a shift in his mental approach during training sessions at Chloorkop.
Despite finding himself on the periphery for large parts of the campaign, Ntsabeleng has remained focused on his fitness and tactical integration into the Sundowns system.
Cardoso was emphatic in his praise for the player's conduct, stating, "He’s been training very consistently. I really praise the boy for the attitude that he has. Since January, when we restarted the season, he came on the right spot, the right position mentally.
“And God protects the ones that dare to do, and he’s doing well. And for sure we will need him for the future for sure."
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Focusing on stats and output
The 28-year-old has featured nine times in Cardoso’s team, scoring his second goal since arriving at the start of the 2025/26 season.
While his performances have been solid recently, Ntsabeleng has expressed his desire to contribute more directly to the team’s success.
He remains committed to being a reliable option for the technical staff as the season approaches its crucial stages, with both domestic and continental honors at stake.
"I think the biggest part has been patience and working hard while staying patient," he noted. "It's just now a matter of getting on the stats sheet, getting a goal, getting an assist, helping the team climb on top of the log and open the gap as much as possible so that we can also do well in the Champions League," Tsiki previously admitted.