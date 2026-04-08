The Portuguese tactician highlighted the player's development since the turn of the year, noting a shift in his mental approach during training sessions at Chloorkop.

Despite finding himself on the periphery for large parts of the campaign, Ntsabeleng has remained focused on his fitness and tactical integration into the Sundowns system.

Cardoso was emphatic in his praise for the player's conduct, stating, "He’s been training very consistently. I really praise the boy for the attitude that he has. Since January, when we restarted the season, he came on the right spot, the right position mentally.

“And God protects the ones that dare to do, and he’s doing well. And for sure we will need him for the future for sure."