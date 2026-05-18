Miguel Cardoso hails Kutlwano Letlhaku’ standout display in CAF Champions League final - 'He's an important asset for the future'

Breaking into the Sundowns starting XI is no mean feat, especially when competing against seasoned internationals. Letlhaku has had to remain patient behind established stars like Thapelo Morena and Monnapule Saleng.

Cardoso admitted that the hierarchy in the squad makes it difficult for youngsters to break through, but emphasised that Letlhaku has remained sharp and ready for his big moment.

"Obviously, when you have ahead of yourself a Thapelo Morena that has experience and also still capable to produce high-level performances, and when you have a player like Saleng, it’s not easy to get opportunities," the coach explained.

"But he’s ready, he played a lot of matches on Diski team, not because we put him there on the shelf or on the side, but because we were giving him the opportunity to continue to be ready for anything that could happen positive for his side."



