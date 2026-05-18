Miguel Cardoso hails Kutlwano Letlhaku’ standout display in CAF Champions League final - 'He's an important asset for the future'
Cardoso gamble pays off
In the high-pressure environment of a CAF Champions League final, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso took a calculated gamble by handing a start to Kutlwano Letlhaku.
The decision paid dividends as the young winger terrorised the AS FAR defence, nearly finding the back of the net.
The Portuguese tactician was quick to highlight the player' sky-high potential following the narrow victory.
- Backpagepix
Letlhaku hailed
"Everything has to do with the way, obviously, we wanted to approach the game. We needed someone there on the right," said Cardoso as quoted by iDiski Times.
"Kutlwano is a player that has incredible quality. He’ll be a high-level player for the club, and he’s an important asset for the future.
"But he’s already a player that can perform."
- Backpage
Overcoming veteran competition for minutes
Breaking into the Sundowns starting XI is no mean feat, especially when competing against seasoned internationals. Letlhaku has had to remain patient behind established stars like Thapelo Morena and Monnapule Saleng.
Cardoso admitted that the hierarchy in the squad makes it difficult for youngsters to break through, but emphasised that Letlhaku has remained sharp and ready for his big moment.
"Obviously, when you have ahead of yourself a Thapelo Morena that has experience and also still capable to produce high-level performances, and when you have a player like Saleng, it’s not easy to get opportunities," the coach explained.
"But he’s ready, he played a lot of matches on Diski team, not because we put him there on the shelf or on the side, but because we were giving him the opportunity to continue to be ready for anything that could happen positive for his side."
- AFP
Handling the pressure of the big stage
One of the most impressive aspects of Letlhaku’s performance was his temperament. Cardoso noted that the player’s recent form in domestic league matches gave the technical team the confidence to trust him in such a pivotal fixture.
"I think he has been playing quite well in the league matches that he played.
"He’s not really a player that lets himself be affected from the ambiances.
"So, yeah, I think he made a good game. He helped the team a lot. I think he had, with a little bit of luck, that left-foot kick on the goal. It could have given him, obviously, a beautiful moment, but we are pretty happy," he added.
While the first-leg victory provides a platform, the job is only half done as Masandawana prepare for the return trip to Morocco.
The Portuguese mentor concluded with a word of caution to ensure the winger remains focused on his development.
"Let’s just keep the foot on the ground and continue to work so that more opportunities come for him in the future."