Miguel Cardoso explains why Mamelodi Sundowns lost to Stade Malien 'that brings a lot of mistakes' as Masandawana focus on CAF Champions League date against Esperance
- Mamelodi Sundowns
Sundowns fall but advance
Mamelodi Sundowns will feature again in the CAF Champions League semi-final after a 3-2 aggregate win over Stade Malien of Mali in the quarter-final.
Downs found it easy at home in the first leg, winning 3-0, but were outclassed in the second leg as they conceded a 2-0 defeat.
Masandawana's day worsened when Aubrey Modiba was red-carded late in the second half; nonetheless, they advanced to the last four.
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Why did Sundowns lose?
Head coach Miguel Cardoso has assessed his team's performance and listed the factors that worked against them.
“I think it's clear to everybody that we didn't want to play this way. We wanted to play our way, the way we recognise ourselves, the way we can manage the matches,” Cardoso said after the match, as per Soccer Laduma.
“And I think we just did it in the second half up to the red card of Aubrey Modiba. Before, and especially in the first half, of course, we were far away from our intention, and we were penalised for that.
“But anyway, it's a very difficult pitch to play quickly. That brings a lot of mistakes. It becomes more physical. But we have to adapt. Sometimes we should not relate with excuses; we should relate with performance, adaptation, and capacity to overcome difficulties," he added.
“So in the second half, we understood it. We were able to drop the energy from the opponent… and then, of course, it was important to wrap the game and finish it, and I think the team did well.”
- AFP
Esperance test awaits Cardoso and Sundowns
The next challenge for the Premier Soccer League heavyweights is a game against Tunisian giants, Esperance.
The Tunis-based outfit defeated perennial Champions League winners, Al Ahly, to advance to the semis.
The semi-final game will be an emotional reunion between Cardoso and his former club.
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Challenge at home
After booking a place in the next knockout phase, Downs will face a congested fixture calendar.
At home, the Tshwane giants are facing an intense league race from Orlando Pirates, who are unrelenting in their push to win the title.