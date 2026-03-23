Miguel Cardoso explains why Mamelodi Sundowns lost to Stade Malien 'that brings a lot of mistakes' as Masandawana focus on CAF Champions League date against Esperance

Head coach Miguel Cardoso has assessed his team's performance and listed the factors that worked against them.

“I think it's clear to everybody that we didn't want to play this way. We wanted to play our way, the way we recognise ourselves, the way we can manage the matches,” Cardoso said after the match, as per Soccer Laduma.

“And I think we just did it in the second half up to the red card of Aubrey Modiba. Before, and especially in the first half, of course, we were far away from our intention, and we were penalised for that.

“But anyway, it's a very difficult pitch to play quickly. That brings a lot of mistakes. It becomes more physical. But we have to adapt. Sometimes we should not relate with excuses; we should relate with performance, adaptation, and capacity to overcome difficulties," he added.

“So in the second half, we understood it. We were able to drop the energy from the opponent… and then, of course, it was important to wrap the game and finish it, and I think the team did well.”