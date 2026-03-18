Miguel Cardoso delivers verdict on Mamelodi Sundowns star Reisinho after half-time substitution: 'It was not a good match from him'
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Has Reisinho lived up to expectations?
As Mamelodi Sundowns reinforced the playing unit during the off-season break, one of the players that was signed was Reisinho.
Being one of the foreign talents at the club, a lot was expected from the 26-year-old, but he has been inconsistent. Nuno Santos, who arrived at almost the same time as Reisinho, has settled well, and his impact is felt both in the Premier Soccer League and in the CAF Champions League.
As Santos shines, this puts more pressure on Reisinho, who is still finding his feet. Against Gallants, he was replaced by Teboho Mokoena, and the Bafana Bafana star ended up scoring.
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Cardoso explains Reisinho's substitution
“He played the Orbit College match; he played 90 minutes, and he scored. I think he made a hell of a match there. We felt completely comfortable bringing him into the match. I agree that today was not a good match from him," Cardoso said, as per iDiski Times.
“But I think, as said before, the team helped no one. I don’t know who I can say in the first half was really on the [right] level on the pitch. Everyone was a little bit distant from the level they have to be, and when that happens, it touches everybody.
“When that happens, we shouldn’t be too much analysing everybody. But for sure I have to analyse who was on the level, and that’s mostly done when I look at the video and understand," he added.
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Why Mokoena?
The former Esperance head coach also explained why he specifically brought on Mokoena.
“I had mostly given some balance to the team, bringing a clear player as a six in the team – neither Miguel nor Marcelo is a six. But as you understood in the beginning, we had Fawaz inverted in a three-man build-up, having an opening on one side, Zuko (Mdunywela), and on the other side, Tashreeq (Matthews). But after 15 minutes, when I felt that we were a little bit sloppy, I decided to bring one more player inside," he said.
“And when you expose a defence with just two players on the build-up, and you don’t have a clear six, and you have two players that don’t have the routine to stay more positional, to balance the team, it becomes a little bit tricky in terms of exposing counterattacks."
“And I decided to take Miguel [out] to have the capacity to have the team stabilised by the middle and be able to then provoke something more from the outside. Even though I knew that the 1-1 today was a match to go with everything in terms of winning," Cardoso added.
“And there would be a moment that I would take out one of the full-backs to put a winger on and play just with three defenders in a structure. And as you saw, that happened when we brought inside (Monnapule) Saleng and Iqraam (Rayners); we took out one full-back, and basically, the moment we would lose the ball, we would ask Teboho to enter as a centre-back, with Keegan [Johannes] playing on the right.
“So that’s why today was a victory of a lot of ‘mechanical engineering' on the pitch in terms of managing players."
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Sundowns' double-title ambition
Cardoso's explanation of how he manages his players is a reflection of the deep squad at his disposal.
However, Sundowns will be judged on how they fare in the season as they balance between continental and PSL duties.
In both competitions, expectations are that they will mount a successful campaign because of the investment that has been put into the playing unit.