The former Esperance head coach also explained why he specifically brought on Mokoena.

“I had mostly given some balance to the team, bringing a clear player as a six in the team – neither Miguel nor Marcelo is a six. But as you understood in the beginning, we had Fawaz inverted in a three-man build-up, having an opening on one side, Zuko (Mdunywela), and on the other side, Tashreeq (Matthews). But after 15 minutes, when I felt that we were a little bit sloppy, I decided to bring one more player inside," he said.

“And when you expose a defence with just two players on the build-up, and you don’t have a clear six, and you have two players that don’t have the routine to stay more positional, to balance the team, it becomes a little bit tricky in terms of exposing counterattacks."

“And I decided to take Miguel [out] to have the capacity to have the team stabilised by the middle and be able to then provoke something more from the outside. Even though I knew that the 1-1 today was a match to go with everything in terms of winning," Cardoso added.

“And there would be a moment that I would take out one of the full-backs to put a winger on and play just with three defenders in a structure. And as you saw, that happened when we brought inside (Monnapule) Saleng and Iqraam (Rayners); we took out one full-back, and basically, the moment we would lose the ball, we would ask Teboho to enter as a centre-back, with Keegan [Johannes] playing on the right.

“So that’s why today was a victory of a lot of ‘mechanical engineering' on the pitch in terms of managing players."