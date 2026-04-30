Miguel Cardoso delivers verdict on Lebo Mothiba's failed Panenka attempt 'if he didn’t score against Polokwane City, it’s not because he didn’t want to'

Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has broken silence following the failed penalty attempt by his forward against Polokwane City.

“Look, I was looking in the back for the balance and a little bit also in the sky. I confess, I didn't really understand what happened. I think the goalkeeper was on the other side, so he tried to play on that side," Cardoso told the media following Sundowns' 1-0 win against Rise and Shine.

“Look, Lebo is a very good penalty shooter, very good. If he didn't make the goal, it was not because he didn't want to, just because he couldn't. So it's what it is, it's what it is.”

“Teams get up in the moments when there's one that doesn't do something and go for that. We don't relate to the mistakes; we look at and analyse them. We relate to the possibility to make it better in the next one.”