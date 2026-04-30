Miguel Cardoso delivers verdict on Lebo Mothiba's failed Panenka attempt 'if he didn’t score against Polokwane City, it’s not because he didn’t want to'
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Mothiba's moment to forget
Lebo Mothiba came on as a second-half substitute and had a chance to get his name on the scoresheet, but he could not.
Mothiba attempted to take a panenka penalty, which was unsuccessful and also wasted a chance to score his second goal of the season. Given the competition in the team, he has struggled to get game time, and this could have been a crucial moment to earn the coach's trust.
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Cardoso's verdict
Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has broken silence following the failed penalty attempt by his forward against Polokwane City.
“Look, I was looking in the back for the balance and a little bit also in the sky. I confess, I didn't really understand what happened. I think the goalkeeper was on the other side, so he tried to play on that side," Cardoso told the media following Sundowns' 1-0 win against Rise and Shine.
“Look, Lebo is a very good penalty shooter, very good. If he didn't make the goal, it was not because he didn't want to, just because he couldn't. So it's what it is, it's what it is.”
“Teams get up in the moments when there's one that doesn't do something and go for that. We don't relate to the mistakes; we look at and analyse them. We relate to the possibility to make it better in the next one.”
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Wonderful game?
Although Sundowns were not as convincing against Polokwane City, Cardoso felt it was a good game done by his boys.
“Well, I think we did a wonderful game with the conditions we were provided. Very interesting game in terms of focus determination, spaces, trying to find spaces, and different tactical approaches," Cardoso said.
"Different variants, trying to manage the players also. Not easy to go on the sequence on the ones we're facing, but I’m so happy with the boys.
"A lot of understanding of the moment, the way they had to play to look for it, so we were pretty welcomed, and we did the job; second game against Polokwane in a few days again. Another tough one for sure; let’s keep focus, just worry about the next one, nothing more,” he continued.
“Sometimes, we’re lucky, obviously; we have a purpose, and I think it was important in that moment to keep forcing the centre-backs in that defence. Obviously, we’d like to have more creativity in the pitch, but sometimes you need to really rest, let’s say, or press or create damage in defence."
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Chiefs test awaits Downs
The Brazilians will now shift focus to their next game against Kaizer Chiefs, which is scheduled to take place on May 6 at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
It is expected to be a tricky game, as Amakhosi will need to win and return to winning ways following their loss to Siwelele FC. Meanwhile, Sundowns need the points to solidify their title ambitions.