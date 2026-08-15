Miguel Cardoso asks 'the Yellow Nation to understand we need to be patient' with crop of youngsters coming through at Mamelodi Sundowns - 'Don’t expect them to carry the team'

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has admitted the youngsters in the team have added value as he deals with the absence of key players at the start of the campaign.

However, the coach has pleaded for patience with the club fan base.

Sundowns opened their 2026/27 Betway Premiership on Tuesday with a hard fought 3-2 win over TS Galaxy in Mbombela and without some key players like Teboho Mokoena who picked up an injury in the MTN8 victory over Polokwane City. This is in addition to the tragic loss of Jayden Adams and the disciplinary issues surrounding Monnapule Saleng.

The coach said he believes in the youngsters and they continue to grow in their game however maintains the team is build around the core of experienced players and there shouldn’t be impossible expectations on the youngsters.

Addressing the media, Cardoso was quick to highlight that while the talent is evident, the burden of responsibility must remain with the senior members of the squad who have already proven their mettle on the biggest stages in African football.



