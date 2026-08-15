Miguel Cardoso asks 'the Yellow Nation to understand we need to be patient' with crop of youngsters coming through at Mamelodi Sundowns - 'Don’t expect them to carry the team'
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Managing expectations for the next generation
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has admitted the youngsters in the team have added value as he deals with the absence of key players at the start of the campaign.
However, the coach has pleaded for patience with the club fan base.
Sundowns opened their 2026/27 Betway Premiership on Tuesday with a hard fought 3-2 win over TS Galaxy in Mbombela and without some key players like Teboho Mokoena who picked up an injury in the MTN8 victory over Polokwane City. This is in addition to the tragic loss of Jayden Adams and the disciplinary issues surrounding Monnapule Saleng.
The coach said he believes in the youngsters and they continue to grow in their game however maintains the team is build around the core of experienced players and there shouldn’t be impossible expectations on the youngsters.
Addressing the media, Cardoso was quick to highlight that while the talent is evident, the burden of responsibility must remain with the senior members of the squad who have already proven their mettle on the biggest stages in African football.
The rise of Bennet Mokoena
“As Teboho was not present we brought in a young player that we believe so much [in] for the future and for the moment,” Cardoso told the media, as per iDiski Times, after their win over TS Galaxy earlier in the week.
“But we cannot expect that he’ll be the master of the game, but we expect him to help, and I think he did his job.
"As much as he plays, the best he will become. I’m speaking about Bennet. You saw Bennet again coming back for the second time and entering from the bench and how he brought energy."
“Of course, here and there we see that he tries to make shots from places that probably he has to pass the ball.
"But that’s exactly how he’ll grow his game compared to the game he was used to playing in the DDC and we are pretty happy about the job that he did."
Cardoso's appraisal of Bennet Mokoena reflects the delicate balance he is trying to strike at Chloorkop.
While the energy and fearlessness of youth can provide a spark, the lack of tactical refinement is an expected hurdle. By throwing these players into the deep end during the early stages of the 2026/27 campaign, the coach is accelerating their development, but he is wary of the scrutiny that comes with playing for the reigning champions.
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Building around the experienced core
“And Mali [Malibongwe Khoza] coming back today also a young player we have still the answers to put in like Siyanda Ndlovu, Cardoso continued.
"But a team cannot be built for the level of challenges that we have around just youngsters.
"So, the base of the team will have to be consistently the players that were here already that put the team up to the Champions League final and victory and two Champions League finals in a row.
"So, the team has to be built around those players. But obviously the youngsters will continue to be provided opportunities.
"Also, Kutlwano [Letlhaku] played in the last match, today he was not there we are happy with the work that they are doing."
The coach's insistence on relying on his veterans is rooted in the club's recent historical success.
Cardoso believes that the foundation laid by the established stars provides the necessary safety net for the likes of Khoza and Ndlovu to experiment and learn without the pressure of having to secure results single-handedly.
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A plea to the Yellow Nation
“But I just ask the yellow nation to understand that we need to be patient with the boys, continue to give them opportunities," Cardoso asked.
"But don’t expect them to carry the team because especially in the more difficult moments it’s more difficult for a youngster to have that capacity, the background, the emotional stability to decide matches for the team,” he concluded.
This candid admission from Cardoso serves as a shield for his developing players, as he attempts to manage the high expectations often placed on new faces at a club of Sundowns' stature.
As the Brazilians prepare for a congested fixture schedule, the depth of the squad will be tested further.
Cardoso’s strategy remains clear: provide a pathway for the youth while ensuring the veterans lead the way.
By asking for patience, he is hoping to create an environment where these players can fail and learn without being cast aside by a demanding fanbase.
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