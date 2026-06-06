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Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Miguel Cardoso applauded for Mamelodi Sundowns' CAF Champions League success and silencing critics - 'He proved them wrong'

Mamelodi Sundowns FC
CAF Champions League
M. Cardoso
W. Arendse
Al Ahly SC
Premier Soccer League

Masandawana legend believes the head coach has completely rewritten his narrative at Chloorkop following a historic CAF Champions League triumph. Despite a tumultuous domestic campaign that saw the Brazilians surrender their league dominance, the Portuguese coach’s continental success has effectively silenced those who were calling for his head mid-season.

  • CAF Champions League Final - 2nd Leg: FAR Rabat v Mamelodi SundownsGetty Images Sport

    Overcoming domestic disappointment and fan hostility

    The journey to the summit of African football was anything but smooth for Miguel Cardoso.

    The Portuguese tactician endured a roller-coaster season where he initially struggled to win over the Masandawana faithful.

    Mamelodi Sundowns ended a domestic season empty-handed, most notably losing their grip on the Premier Soccer League title after an unprecedented eight-year reign.


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  • Wayne ArendseGallo Images

    Arendse hails the ultimate continental breakthrough

    In the end, it was the second that saved Cardoso’s tenure.

    Former Tshwane giants defender Wayne Arendse insists that this achievement outweighs any domestic shortcomings and proves the coach's elite credentials.

    “Yes, for sure, winning the Champions League trophy will silence critics,” Arendse told FARPost.

    "Sundowns were chasing it for 10 years, and the coach finally managed to get us there.

    “If you have to choose between trophies like the Nedbank Cup or PSL, you obviously choose the Champions League."


  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    'He proved them wrong'

    "That silences everybody, like what coach Cardoso managed to do,” Arendse added.

    "Of course, some people doubted him earlier, and it looked impossible to win this trophy, but he proved them wrong.

    "That’s a mark of a champion, and that is some character from the coach and his team.

    “So, Sundowns need to support him and give him space to continue doing his job. He has done well, and the Champions League is huge; it’s a big achievement.”


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  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage

    Fending off Al Ahly interest for the future

    The 54-year-old tactician' stock has risen so dramatically that Egyptian giants Al Ahly reportedly placed him on their shortlist.

    Arendse believes the interest from abroad is a testament to the work Cardoso has put in despite the early noise.

    “So, yeah, when Ahly come knocking, it is not a surprise. They see something in him, and we know that when Al Ahly want a coach, they will be in full force.”

    With the continental crown finally back in Pretoria, Cardoso has transformed from a man on the brink of dismissal to the architect of the club's greatest achievement in a decade.