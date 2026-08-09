Miguel Cardoso addresses Thapelo Maseko's future at Mamelodi Sundowns as the winger pushes for overseas move - 'I don’t want to work with players that don’t want to be part of our group'

Cardoso detailed a private conversation he held with Maseko to gauge his mentality before the new season begins in earnest.

The coach made it clear that the door was open for a return to the fold, but the player’s response indicated a desire to move elsewhere. Cardoso explained:

“Very simple and very objective. First of all, between coach Miguel and Thapelo Maseko, there are no issues. Yesterday I had a beautiful talk with Maseko,” Cardoso said as per iDiski Times.

“When I was asked from inside the club to discuss the situation of Maseko, obviously we had to understand if he wants to stay with us or not. Because I don’t want to work with players that don’t want to be part of our group.

The Sundowns mentor reiterated that he had offered the youngster a clean slate, but acknowledged that the final decision now rests with the club's management rather than the technical team.

He continued: “So, my question on Thapelo even yesterday I asked him, ‘Look, my heart is open for you, the team is open for you if you want to join us and stay open-hearted with us’.

“Obviously, when the player says, ' But I wanna go to other places, then it becomes a club’s question, and not a coach’s question."



