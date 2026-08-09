Miguel Cardoso addresses Thapelo Maseko's future at Mamelodi Sundowns as the winger pushes for overseas move - 'I don’t want to work with players that don’t want to be part of our group'
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Cardoso confirms Maseko desire to leave
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has provided a significant update on the status of Thapelo Maseko, revealing that the talented winger is actively seeking a departure from the club.
Speaking after Sundowns secured their place in the MTN8 semi-finals with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Polokwane City, Cardoso was transparent about the discussions held with the player.
The Portuguese tactician emphasised that while there is no personal animosity between him and the attacker, he is only interested in managing players who are fully committed to the collective goals of the squad.
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The coach' stance on commitment
Cardoso detailed a private conversation he held with Maseko to gauge his mentality before the new season begins in earnest.
The coach made it clear that the door was open for a return to the fold, but the player’s response indicated a desire to move elsewhere. Cardoso explained:
“Very simple and very objective. First of all, between coach Miguel and Thapelo Maseko, there are no issues. Yesterday I had a beautiful talk with Maseko,” Cardoso said as per iDiski Times.
“When I was asked from inside the club to discuss the situation of Maseko, obviously we had to understand if he wants to stay with us or not. Because I don’t want to work with players that don’t want to be part of our group.
The Sundowns mentor reiterated that he had offered the youngster a clean slate, but acknowledged that the final decision now rests with the club's management rather than the technical team.
He continued: “So, my question on Thapelo even yesterday I asked him, ‘Look, my heart is open for you, the team is open for you if you want to join us and stay open-hearted with us’.
“Obviously, when the player says, ' But I wanna go to other places, then it becomes a club’s question, and not a coach’s question."
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A breakdown in the relationship
Despite the player's apparent desire to leave, Cardoso insisted that he maintains a positive personal rapport with the Bafana Bafana star.
The coach revealed that he had been in contact with Maseko during his international duties, offering tactical advice and support.
“So, I’m not deep inside the conversation that happens, so I cannot give more explanations. Rather, we say, Thapelo is a wonderful boy. We like him very much.
“Me and I exchanged messages throughout the whole competition [World Cup], and I think I even helped him on how to put more energy into what he was doing.”
This supportive approach from the manager contrasts with the player's reported dissatisfaction, which was highlighted by a series of Instagram stories where Maseko allegedly voiced his frustrations about his time at Sundowns.
The winger struggled to cement a permanent starting role before his move to Cyprus, where he managed two goals and one assist in 15 appearances for AEL Limassol.
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What lies ahead for Maseko
With the transfer window still open, the ball is firmly in the court of the Sundowns board to decide whether to grant Maseko his wish or hold him to his contract.
As Sundowns prepare for the upcoming MTN8 semi-finals and the start of the domestic league season, the Maseko saga remains a significant distraction.
Fans will be watching closely to see if a European suitor emerges with an offer that satisfies the Brazilians' valuation of the player.
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