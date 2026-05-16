Miguel Cardoso addresses Loftus pitch concerns -'There’s been a lot of effort from the club and the groundsman...'

The build-up to the continental showpiece has been dominated by concerns over the playing surface, specifically as the Blue Bulls were scheduled for a rugby fixture on Saturday at the same stadium. For a side that prides itself on slick, passing football, the threat of a torn-up pitch loomed large over Mamelodi Sundowns fans.

However, Miguel Cardoso was quick to point out that his side is battle-hardened when it comes to dealing with less-than-ideal conditions.

Speaking to the media ahead of the test against AS FAR, the Portuguese coach emphasised that while every team desires perfection, the Brazilians have spent the season adapting to whatever surface they are presented with.







