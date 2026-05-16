Miguel Cardoso addresses Loftus pitch concerns -'There’s been a lot of effort from the club and the groundsman...'
Two fixtures at Loftus Versfeld
The build-up to the continental showpiece has been dominated by concerns over the playing surface, specifically as the Blue Bulls were scheduled for a rugby fixture on Saturday at the same stadium. For a side that prides itself on slick, passing football, the threat of a torn-up pitch loomed large over Mamelodi Sundowns fans.
However, Miguel Cardoso was quick to point out that his side is battle-hardened when it comes to dealing with less-than-ideal conditions.
Speaking to the media ahead of the test against AS FAR, the Portuguese coach emphasised that while every team desires perfection, the Brazilians have spent the season adapting to whatever surface they are presented with.
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Cardoso hits out at past ‘manipulation’
During his address, he didn't hold back when reflecting on the challenges his side has faced throughout the campaign.
He suggested that Sundowns have often been forced to play on surfaces that were intentionally neglected to stifle their style of play, hinting at a level of frustration regarding the standard of pitches across the continent.
“All teams like to play in the best pitch possible,” Cardoso stated.
“But I think we’ve been put in so many challenges regarding pitches and surfaces throughout this season. We were even manipulated in the way we were taken to certain pitches that have less conditions than others have to play.”
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Groundsmanship and strategic grass management
The Sundowns mentor went into forensic detail about the club's strategy to preserve the grass for the final.
Cardoso explained the process in full: “There was a big effort regarding this pitch in the two home matches we played before. We played with the grass longer than we’d like to, in order to keep the pitch as best as possible for tomorrow.
"Even the rugby match will be played at a 2.5 height for the grass, so it stays compact and it can be conserved as best as possible for the match the following day. And then it will be cut at a height that will allow us to play good football.”
Praise for the backroom staff
Despite the logistical nightmare of sharing a venue with a rugby team on the eve of a major final, Cardoso was full of praise for the workers behind the scenes.
He credited the groundsmen for their tireless work in ensuring that the pitch would be transformed in time for the kick-off, allowing his players to perform at their peak.
“So there’s been a lot of effort from the club and the groundsman, so we can have proper conditions for the match tomorrow,” Cardoso concluded.