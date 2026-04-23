Miguel Cardoso adamant Mamelodi Sundowns were denied clean goal with Orlando Pirates getting an advantage - 'I think it’s clear from the TV that if there was VAR he would not be offside!'

Coach Miguel Cardoso insists it was a legit strike that could have stood with the help of the VAR.

“Yeah, I think there were a lot of traps on our way up until the end,” he argued.

“I don’t want to speak too much because I think I also want to protect myself a little bit. But I just saw the situation from Tashreeq, I think it’s clear from the TV that if there was VAR, he would not be offside.

“It’s a slight, minimum margin but it’s clear that he’s not offside. But I don’t want to come on too much on the referees, the organisation [PSL], I don’t want to comment much on that.

“I’ll let those comments to be made by people who are responsible, and can help. People who can comment, are also journalists," the 53-year-old stated.