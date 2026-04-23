Miguel Cardoso adamant Mamelodi Sundowns were denied clean goal with Orlando Pirates getting an advantage - 'I think it’s clear from the TV that if there was VAR he would not be offside!'
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Denied goal?
Tashreeq Matthews thought he had doubled Mamelodi Sundowns' advantage against Stellenbosch in the top tier outing, but the referee's offside flag stopped the celebrations, though replays suggested the winger was not offside.
Moments later, the visitors scored the equaliser and ended up getting a point in Pretoria to boost their chances of finishing in the top eight.
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VAR could have handed Downs the goal
Coach Miguel Cardoso insists it was a legit strike that could have stood with the help of the VAR.
“Yeah, I think there were a lot of traps on our way up until the end,” he argued.
“I don’t want to speak too much because I think I also want to protect myself a little bit. But I just saw the situation from Tashreeq, I think it’s clear from the TV that if there was VAR, he would not be offside.
“It’s a slight, minimum margin but it’s clear that he’s not offside. But I don’t want to come on too much on the referees, the organisation [PSL], I don’t want to comment much on that.
“I’ll let those comments to be made by people who are responsible, and can help. People who can comment, are also journalists," the 53-year-old stated.
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Why was the flag up after the pen?
“And also when Ronwen [Williams] saved the penalty, the flag was up and when [Mabasa] scored, the flag was down, I don’t have explanations for that.
“What I can say is we could have done more, we had moments to score. We could have scored second goal to take ourselves out of trouble," Cardoso further analysed.
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It was a foul on Ndamane!
The Sundowns coach has further stated before the penalty incident, Khulumani Ndamane had been fouled but rose to defend.
"If you go to see, there’s a clear foul on Ndamane on the jump, shoulder.
“He falls on the ground but was brave enough to go, and the ball goes behind us and unfortunately we were not able to deal with that," Cardoso concluded.
The next task
On Sunday, Masandawana hope to make amends when they play Richards Bay away in another top-tier fixture.