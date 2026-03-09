Miguel Cardoso, Abdeslam Ouaddou and PSL coaches warned 'be careful when addressing refereeing publicly' amid cases of controversial decisions

The Arrows tactician fears that a team may end up getting relegated because of an error in judgement. The former Sundowns coach asked for an immediate introduction of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in order to reduce the number of refereeing mistakes.

“But when you are going to see mistakes regularly…I have moved away from even blaming them [referees] because I have realised they are human beings, and most of the time the complaints we have as coaches and as club administrators are based on the second opinion that we have from the stand or someone else," Manqoba said.

"I look at the iPad, and I say, 'This was offside'. Then I am able to make noise and say, 'Hey, this was offside.' These things are happening every week.

"So, if we say next season, I don’t have a problem, but the reality is that somebody would have been relegated with wrong decisions, and somebody might lose the championship with those decisions," he added.