Miguel Cardoso, Abdeslam Ouaddou and PSL coaches warned 'be careful when addressing refereeing publicly' amid cases of controversial decisions
- Backpage
Coaches' war of words against referees
Leading Premier Soccer League coaches have been warned against expressing their displeasure against referees in public.
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso, Abdeslam Ouaddou of Orlando Pirates and Gavin Hunt of Stellenbosch have at times openly criticised match officials for the decisions made. Golden Arrows' Manqoba Mngqithi and AmaZulu's Arthur Zwane have also made comments versus the officials.
- Backpage
What did Manqoba say?
The Arrows tactician fears that a team may end up getting relegated because of an error in judgement. The former Sundowns coach asked for an immediate introduction of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in order to reduce the number of refereeing mistakes.
“But when you are going to see mistakes regularly…I have moved away from even blaming them [referees] because I have realised they are human beings, and most of the time the complaints we have as coaches and as club administrators are based on the second opinion that we have from the stand or someone else," Manqoba said.
"I look at the iPad, and I say, 'This was offside'. Then I am able to make noise and say, 'Hey, this was offside.' These things are happening every week.
"So, if we say next season, I don’t have a problem, but the reality is that somebody would have been relegated with wrong decisions, and somebody might lose the championship with those decisions," he added.
- Backpage
Cardoso: I have moved away
The former Esperance head coach echoed Manqoba's sentiments and stressed the need to have VAR in PSL.
“We should be able to say, 'At least VAR checked, and they made a mistake'. But when you see mistakes regularly, it is not right," Cardoso said in a previous interview.
“I have moved away from blaming referees for their mistakes. I have realised they are human beings, and most of the time the complaints we have as coaches and club administrators are based on the benefit of the second opinion we have from the stands or somewhere.
“I look at the monitor and say, 'This was offside,' and I am able to make noise, but the reality is when it happens in real time, sometimes you don’t see it."
- Backpage
Middendorp warns
However, former Kaizer Chiefs tactician Ernst Middendorp has cautioned the coaches against open criticism of the referees.
"[Miguel] Cardoso, [Abdeslam] Ouaddou, [Gavin] Hunt, [Arthur] Zwane, and [Manqoba] Mngqithi, to my coaching colleagues, be careful when addressing refereeing publicly," Middendorp said on his LinkedIn account.
"In recent weeks, coaches have publicly raised concerns about refereeing decisions in South African professional football. It is a sensitive topic and one that easily turns against those who speak openly.
"Over nearly one year, I have highlighted certain deficits in officiating, whether conscious or unconscious, but without any real improvement. On the contrary, the experience often becomes the opposite," he continued.
"Once you raise your voice, you quickly feel the consequences. Authorities demonstrate their power, sanctions appear, reputations are questioned, and results on the field suddenly seem to go against you.
"Therefore, my advice to colleagues is simple: be careful. In our environment, speaking about refereeing is not only about football; it is also about navigating a system," the German further explained.
- Backpage
When will VAR be implemented in PSL?
According to the Minister of Sports Gayton McKenzie, the technology will be implemented from next season.
However, the government official has made the same promise before, so it is a matter of waiting to see if indeed action will follow his words.