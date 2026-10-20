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Michael Carrick confirms severe Manchester United injury crisis ahead of crucial Como clash
Carrick confirms United injury woes
Man Utd have suffered massive injury blows ahead of their Champions League tie with Como on Wednesday. Following a 1-1 draw against Leeds United that extended their winless streak to six matches, Carrick confirmed multiple absentees.
Lisandro Martinez was substituted with a thigh problem, joining Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw, Ayden Heaven, Patrick Dorgu, and Marcus Rashford on the sidelines. Carrick stated: "A bit of a mixed bag, we've got quite a few missing." The timing is difficult for the club, who previously beat Sabah 4-0 before losing 2-0 to Atletico Madrid.
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Martinez and Mainoo recovery timelines
The defensive department is particularly vulnerable for Manchester United. Leny Yoro is unavailable due to suspension following his red card against Atletico, complicating matters further.
Carrick provided specific updates on his unavailable personnel, confirming short-term and long-term absences. He explained: "[Martinez] is not that bad, but he is not with us. Kobbie, we're looking at another 10 days or so, and Luke a little bit longer than that. We have a bit of illness and injuries. Ayden is ill. Marcus is still feeling a hip issue that we're trying to overcome."
Amass opportunity and De Ligt return
This severe defensive dilemma could accelerate Matthijs de Ligt’s return to the starting lineup, as the centre-back has not featured since undergoing back surgery last November. Alternatively, youth players like Dan Armer, Jaydan Kamason, or Harry Amass could step up.
On Amass, Carrick noted: "Yeah, for sure [he could feature]. That is why he's with us, he's right in contention. At some point players need an opportunity." Regarding attacking options, Benjamin Sesko remains out. Carrick added: "We're hoping soon that we have a clear picture. I'm not trying to delay it, hopefully by the end of the week we will have something clearer. There has been some work going on."
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What is next for Man Utd?
Man Utd must hastily patch together a resilient lineup to navigate Wednesday's crucial European test in Italy. Following the clash against Como, Carrick will urgently await further medical assessments on his sidelined stars, hoping for key reinforcements ahead of their upcoming domestic weekend fixture.
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