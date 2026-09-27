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US Citta di Palermo v Parma FC - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Miccoli, The Last Match in Palermo: who was there, emotion at son Diego’s goal from an assist by father Fabrizio

F. Miccoli
Palermo

Great celebration and emotion at the Barbera stadium for Miccoli's farewell to football: many former Palermo stars were present, and not only them

Palermo's Renzo Barbera stadium staged "The Last Match - Miccoli Legends Game", Fabrizio Miccoli's farewell match from football, on Saturday evening, with plenty of former Serie A players involved. Fabrizio Miccoli's team faced the Italian TV Artists National Team.





  • Also present, among others, Amauri, Ilicic, Balzaretti, Migliaccio, Liverani, Simplicio, Cassani, Bovo, Carrozzieri and Goian. Bojinov, Nuno Gomes, Nainggolan, Diego Miccoli (Fabrizio’s son) and Diego Armando Maradona Jr. were on the pitch too. Miccoli’s team were coached by Davide Ballardini.


    Filippo Inzaghi, the current Palermo manager, was on the pitch too.


    One of the most emotional moments of the evening came when Diego Miccoli scored from an assist by his father Fabrizio.




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