Also present, among others, Amauri, Ilicic, Balzaretti, Migliaccio, Liverani, Simplicio, Cassani, Bovo, Carrozzieri and Goian. Bojinov, Nuno Gomes, Nainggolan, Diego Miccoli (Fabrizio’s son) and Diego Armando Maradona Jr. were on the pitch too. Miccoli’s team were coached by Davide Ballardini.





Filippo Inzaghi, the current Palermo manager, was on the pitch too.





One of the most emotional moments of the evening came when Diego Miccoli scored from an assist by his father Fabrizio.











