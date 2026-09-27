Palermo's Renzo Barbera stadium staged "The Last Match - Miccoli Legends Game", Fabrizio Miccoli's farewell match from football, on Saturday evening, with plenty of former Serie A players involved. Fabrizio Miccoli's team faced the Italian TV Artists National Team.
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Miccoli, The Last Match in Palermo: who was there, emotion at son Diego’s goal from an assist by father Fabrizio
Also present, among others, Amauri, Ilicic, Balzaretti, Migliaccio, Liverani, Simplicio, Cassani, Bovo, Carrozzieri and Goian. Bojinov, Nuno Gomes, Nainggolan, Diego Miccoli (Fabrizio’s son) and Diego Armando Maradona Jr. were on the pitch too. Miccoli’s team were coached by Davide Ballardini.
Filippo Inzaghi, the current Palermo manager, was on the pitch too.
One of the most emotional moments of the evening came when Diego Miccoli scored from an assist by his father Fabrizio.
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