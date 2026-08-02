Mfundo Vilakazi urged to use Relebohile Mofokeng's rise to stardom to elevate his game: 'I’d love to see more of him'

Kaizer Chiefs starlet Mfundo Vilakazi is being challenged to reach new heights following the successful transition of his contemporary, Relebohile Mofokeng, to European football.

Mofokeng, who recently joined Royale Union SG, has become the gold standard for young South African talents looking to make the leap from the Premier Soccer League to the international stage.

Vilakazi has already shown flashes of brilliance since his promotion to the senior ranks three seasons ago, contributing significantly to a Chiefs side that recently secured a third-place finish in the league.

Last season, the South African junior international recorded three goals and two assists in 21 league appearances, while also gaining vital continental experience with five appearances in the CAF Confederation Cup.