Mfundo Vilakazi urged to use Relebohile Mofokeng's rise to stardom to elevate his game: 'I’d love to see more of him'
The Blueprint for European Success
Kaizer Chiefs starlet Mfundo Vilakazi is being challenged to reach new heights following the successful transition of his contemporary, Relebohile Mofokeng, to European football.
Mofokeng, who recently joined Royale Union SG, has become the gold standard for young South African talents looking to make the leap from the Premier Soccer League to the international stage.
Vilakazi has already shown flashes of brilliance since his promotion to the senior ranks three seasons ago, contributing significantly to a Chiefs side that recently secured a third-place finish in the league.
Last season, the South African junior international recorded three goals and two assists in 21 league appearances, while also gaining vital continental experience with five appearances in the CAF Confederation Cup.
- Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Lebese
Demanding Consistency from the Starlet
Lebese highlighted the need for Vilakazi to move away from being a mere impact player and toward becoming a dominant, consistent force in the starting eleven.
The former Chiefs fan-favorite admitted that while the talent is evident, the next step involves mental fortitude and a relentless work ethic.
“A young player and not necessarily a new signing, but Mfundo I actually would like to see him being consistent, playing a little bit more,” Lebese explained on the Best On The Ball Podcast.
“And like I said off air, I hope the signing of Rele going abroad has actually inspired him to want to be that player for Kaizer Chiefs because it’s easy.
- Backpage
Managing the Pressure of Naturena
Playing for a club of Kaizer Chiefs' stature brings a unique set of pressures that can often derail a young player's development.
Lebese warned that the massive fan base and the adoration that comes with early success can be a double-edged sword for someone as young as Vilakazi.
“At Chiefs you do well in three or four games already; eyes are on you. It’s the easiest, but you need to work hard on your game to make it internationally," he added.
“I hope that’s the right way [Toyota Cup] that he’s motivated and it doesn’t actually go to his head and then he starts losing focus.
“It’s easy at Kaizer Chiefs to lose focus because it’s got more fans, I think in the country, more than any other team.
“So they hold their heroes; they like them. So hopefully the boy is grounded. He’s working very hard. I’d love to see more of him.”
- Backpage
The Path Ahead for Vilakazi
The 20-year-old has already demonstrated that he can perform when the lights are brightest, but the challenge now is to become the face of the Amakhosi attack.
With Kaizer Chiefs looking to reclaim their former glory and compete for silverware both domestically and on the continent, a mature and consistent Vilakazi would be a massive asset for the technical team.
Ultimately, the comparison to Mofokeng serves as a reminder that the window for a European move is often narrow.
If Vilakazi can heed the advice of those who have walked the halls of Naturena before him, he could very well be the next big export from Soweto.
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